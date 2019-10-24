HodlBot Launches on Product Hunt

Anthony Xie Founder of HodlBot

We just launched HodlBot on Product Hunt. We’re currently sitting at the #2 product of the day 🎉🎉🎉!!!!

I just wanted to write this quick post to thank everybody for supporting us along the way. Especially David Smooke & Hackernoon.

Our Maker comment on Product Hunt:

Hey Product Hunt,

Our platform first went live last fall, a year later we’re approaching $100M in executed trades 🎉with +10,000 users from 80 different countries 🌎. After following the PH community for years, we’re excited to share HodlBot with you.

We are fans of indexing & passive investing. Historically in the equity markets, indices have outperformed 90% of active managers over a 15-year period. We believe a well-diversified cryptocurrency portfolio will yield similar results compared to active traders.

We initially created HodlBot because we were frustrated there weren’t any simple solutions out there for everyday investors. Existing solutions either were only available for accredited investors, had terrible liquidity, or simply didn’t track the price of the underlying assets correctly.

We took a different approach by directly integrating HodlBot with the APIs of popular cryptocurrency exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Kucoin, Bittrex).

Our users hold the underlying assets, we don’t have withdrawal access, and we follow best practices to encrypt user data. When we first launched a MVP last year, all it did was diversify your portfolio across the top 20 coins by market cap. Since then we’ve added the ability to:

Since then we’ve added the ability to:

- Create a custom portfolio weighting users can tweak

- Create a custom index based on a starting & ending rank, with percentage caps, and different weighting strategies

- Automatic rebalancing (custom frequency or threshold) that keeps your portfolio on track

- Backtest a portfolio to see how it would have performed in the past

- Blacklist coins you don’t want to include in an index

- Cash-out a % of your portfolio into any coin in order to exit the market

-Track the performance of your portfolio

-Diversify your portfolio across cryptocurrency exchanges (Binance, Kraken, KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinbase)

At HodlBot, we’re big believers in being transparent and writing down what we’ve learned. If you want to learn more about what we’re doing, here are some of our best blogs:

Until next time friends,

Adios!

(Disclosure: The Author of this story is the Founder of HODLBot)

