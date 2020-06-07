History of Hoodie

Hoodies are for everyone. This is a unique clothes that impress with its convenience. It is worn by children, women, men, the wealthy and middle-class people, office workers and singers. They all wear hoodies.

These clothes have become trendy because its intended for the general population and that they do not need much wealth for wearing it. Let's reveal the stages of growth the popularity of hoodies.

Hoodie: What is it?

Hoodie can be differently cut and sewn from different material. In most cases it is sewn of soft knitwear or fleece, have a loose cut and long sleeves, a large pocket in the front, maybe with or without a zipper.

The name comes from the English word "hood". And in the original language it is written as "hoodie" or "hoody". That's why we have popular fairy tale about "Little Red Riding Hood".

The blouse represent home comfort and sophisticated simplicity. It can be worn when sitting at home and also when we are going to a concert, school, club or formal events.

It depends on the sewing and the color of your choice. Do you like black or purple? A radical changes in your mood is decided this way by changing the color.

Subculture - Hoodie for everyone taste!

The culture of hoodie has been invented since ancient Greece and Rome. The pictures that have survived to the present time point to this. Long sleeveless cloak with a large end at the top, which is surrounded around a head.

The item became popular in the early 1970s. This type of clothing immediately began to be associated with rap culture in New York at this time. The teenagers wore it to signify their hip-hop affiliation. Therefore, the band leaders started using them, because such kind of music as hip-hop was in demand in these circles. That's why on the signs of many pubs and restaurants, the inscriptions appeared: "No hoodie".

The shopping center in Kent even banned the sale of sports hoodies and baseball caps. At the same time London-based rap artist Lady Sovereign released the single "Hoodie" in support of her favorite piece of clothing.

Also sweatshirts are actively used as sportswear. They are as comfortable as possible and suitable for sports trainings. And since designers make different design decisions, it has become a gigantic trend. Famous designers included Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren in their collections have started to design hoodies in the 90s.

So, by the end of the 2010s this practical wardrobe item became a symbol of urban period. Classic hoodies for men and women allowed to be worn in the office, without excessive variegation. Their style can be described as a sports classic.

With a hoodie you can cover half of your face and no one will recognize you in such circumstances. But very quickly it was began using in local colleges as a uniform which was covered with the university logo on the chest or back of a pullover. It began with Coombeshead College incorporating hoodies into the official school uniform. "Hoodie Day" was celebrated in New Zealand dedicated to the destruction of stereotypes associated with these clothes.

And finally this trend came to Europe because of the extreme sports that brought him there. We used to call such a jacket with a hood a kangaroo. Many people think hoodies and sweatshirts are the same clothing. But it's not true. They really are alike, but first are of Western origin, and the prototype of second type was worn by the writer Leo Tolstoy.

So, if you wear a hoodie or know something about them that we don’t know, it's time to write to us about it. If you don’t wear a hoodie, go and buy it now.

