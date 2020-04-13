Hiring and Being a Freelancer Takes Talent: Here's Why

@ lblewisauthor L.B. Lewis I write about modern culture. Got to #12 on Amazon. Visit me: www.LBLewis.com.

Fact: Freelancing is over 900 years old.

From the armies of the Middle Ages who hired soldiers to the 57 million Americans that identify as freelancers today, the contract workforce continues to expand and evolve.

However, one thing has remained the same.

At the core of freelancing is the relationship between the hiring party and the freelancer.

For best results, both sides use their talent to accomplish a shared goal together.

With over ten years’ experience, counting both hiring freelancers and being one myself, I want to share lessons learned from many mistakes these tips:

BE CLEAR

What talent are you lacking? If you are hiring a freelancer, even before you start interviewing, be clear on WHY you are seeking assistance. Determine the exact needs of your project and the estimated duration to build your request.

Next, define WHAT type of assistance you need. Details matter here. And, WHO do you want to hire and HOW MUCH is your budget.

Freelancers will be able to pitch their services based on your needs and budget. While freelancers oftentimes give proposals with cost estimates, without a clear picture of a company’s goals, these can and will be a total waste. No one wins with ambiguity.

CHEMISTRY

Talent attracts talent and both parties are looking to work with those that share their values.

What’s important to remember is that talent can be expressed in a variety of ways through communicating goals, culture and expectations.

In the interview process, freelancers will be ready to discuss their values, skills and actively engage the potential client with their talent. Questions about the above are par for the course. Reviews can be fake, recommendations can be out-of-date, and, referrals can be biased.

Without chemistry, discussions fall flat and are boring, leaving little motivation to accomplish anything but an exit.

DELIVER





Every freelance project needs a clearly written CONTRACT that outlines responsibilities, deliverables and timelines that both parties agree upon. (For more contract details, visit Freelancers are service-driven professionals ready to deliver and serve their client.Every freelance project needs a clearly written CONTRACT that outlines responsibilities, deliverables and timelines that both parties agree upon. (For more contract details, visit Freelancers Union ).

Both the hiring party and the freelancer will be held accountable for changes and revisions. And, the best scenarios involve a transparent dialogue where both successes and misses can be discussed openly.

In the end, this article comes from an optimistic place where both sides can work more effectively with each other to achieve mutual goals and build sustainable relationships. As the number of freelancers continues to grow, the demand for good talent is only set to increase.

Tags