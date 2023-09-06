Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Hiram's Hospitalby@anthonytrollope

    Hiram's Hospital

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Rev. Septimus Harding was, a few years since, a beneficed clergyman residing in the cathedral town of ––––; let us call it Barchester. Were we to name Wells or Salisbury, Exeter, Hereford, or Gloucester, it might be presumed that something personal was intended; and as this tale will refer mainly to the cathedral dignitaries of the town in question, we are anxious that no personality may be suspected. Let us presume that Barchester is a quiet town in the West of England, more remarkable for the beauty of its cathedral and the antiquity of its monuments than for any commercial prosperity; that the west end of Barchester is the cathedral close, and that the aristocracy of Barchester are the bishop, dean, and canons, with their respective wives and daughters. Early in life Mr Harding found himself located at Barchester. A fine voice and a taste for sacred music had decided the position in which he was to exercise his calling, and for many years he performed the easy but not highly paid duties of a minor canon. At the age of forty a small living in the close vicinity of the town increased both his work and his income, and at the age of fifty he became precentor of the cathedral. Mr Harding had married early in life, and was the father of two daughters. The eldest, Susan, was born soon after his marriage; the other, Eleanor, not till ten years later. At the time at which we introduce him to our readers he was living as precentor at Barchester with his youngest daughter, then twenty-four years of age; having been many years a widower, and having married his eldest daughter to a son of the bishop a very short time before his installation to the office of precentor.
    featured image - Hiram's Hospital
    writing #novel #fiction #hackernoon-books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    A Conversation at Area 42
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by hacker8107669 #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!