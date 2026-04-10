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hifox: Deterministic Firefox Hardening as an Enforcement Workflow

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byGiorgi Kishmareia@q1sh101

Software Engineer

April 10th, 2026
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Giorgi Kishmareia

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Giorgi Kishmareia@q1sh101

Software Enginerr @atomx

Software Engineer

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#firefox-hardening#browser-security-configuration#firefox-autoconfig#policies.json-firefox#linux-browser-security#systemd-monitoring#browser-privacy-tools#hifox

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