Hidden Experimental Features in Chrome Devtools by@theroccob

Hidden Experimental Features in Chrome Devtools

Originally published by Rocco Balsamo on April 6th 2017 5,417 reads
image
Rocco Balsamo Hacker Noon profile picture

@theroccob
Rocco Balsamo

Founder

If you use Google Chrome Devtools with any regularity like I do, you likely know how to look at experimental features. But did you know there’s a way to enable super “double secret probation” hidden experimental features?

tl;dr; Go to the experiments panel in Devtools options and hit <shift> six times.

The normal experiments panel is not enabled by default, so keep reading if you want to learn how to enable that.

Here’s the normal view of Chrome experiments:

Normal View

Enabling Experiments

Need to enable and find the experiments panel?

Go to chrome://flags in the address bar and enable “Developer Tools Experiments”

Then in Devtools pull down the options menu and select settings (or hit F1).

You’ll see the new experiments panel:

Super Secret features

In that panel, hit <shift> 6 times, and you’ll see the super experimental features:

Shhhhhweet!!!!

I haven’t played around with many of these, but I did try enabling the terminal, and it didn’t work! So use this stuff at your own risk — these are probably features in active development.

Maybe it works on Linux!?

For your reference, I’m using chrome canary: (Version 59.0.3064.0 canary (64-bit)). Who knows if this stuff will change once the cat gets out of the bag.

Like this tip? Learn the whole suite of Devtools with my course, Mastering Chrome Developer Tools on Udemy. 85% off coupon for my Medium readers.

