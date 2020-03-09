Heroku Remote Culture: AMA with Francis Lacoste

In Francis’s own words: Francis Lacoste is a Senior Director, Software Engineering at Salesforce Heroku. During Live Ask Me Anything session with Hacker Noon community he shared his experience working remote for over 20 years and main lessons he learned from it.

I have worked from home for the past 20 years. I started my management career in 2007 as part of a remote-first culture at Canonical. I joined Heroku and Salesforce over 7 years ago to help support and expand the remote culture.

I’m now a Senior Director, Software Engineering at Salesforce Heroku and I’ll be answering your questions about remote work and how we experience the Remote Culture here at Heroku, live on March 4th at 12 PST/3pm EST

To learn more about our remote culture at Heroku, take a look at the following resources:

Here is the recap of Francis's quotes on

values driving Heroku team

"It turns out that one of Salesforce’s core value is Equality. This means that the company invests a lot in Diversity and Inclusion training. And a lot of what you learn there actually helps a lot in a remote environment."

tips for remote team productivity

"Ideally, you want to ensure that your unit of collaboration has at least 4 hours of overlap, which gives you plenty of windows for synchronous communications. And then organize these units so that they have clear boundaries where they need to interface."

Read full answers. Well, being remote is a perk in itself! After that, you want to make sure that if you have perks for your office-folks, remote folks get something equivalent. One example of this is when the SF office was having a party, we offered remote employees to expense a meal with their family or friend. Other examples of things we offer remote employees here: headphones perk, home-office perk, or home-Internet expenses.

