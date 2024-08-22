Here's Why I Decided to Pursue a CS Degree Even Though I Already Had a Stable Job in the Field

It’s important to start by mentioning that this isn’t my first university experience. Back in 2014, I enrolled in a Biological Sciences program. Attending college was a transformative experience that positively impacted my life. Although I didn’t complete the degree due to a move to another country, which made it impossible to continue remotely, I have no regrets about that choice.





At the end of 2018, my wife and I moved to a new country. For a while, I worked in cafes, restaurants, and as a martial arts instructor. However, when the pandemic hit, I had to close my dojo, leaving me without a job. I started delivering food on a bicycle for Glovo (similar to Uber Eats). It was a financially challenging time with no clear prospects for professional growth.





A few months later, a friend of my wife told me about a job opening at a cafe in a shopping mall, where I started working.





While the job brought me financial stability, it was one of the most difficult periods of my life. I felt intellectually unstimulated, which caused me a great deal of discomfort.





One day, while reading about Artificial Intelligence — a topic that had fascinated me since my university days — I thought, “Why not learn to code?” However, there was one big obstacle: I didn’t have a computer and couldn’t see how I could afford one. So, I decided to learn to code using my phone.





I started by watching YouTube tutorials and purchased a Python course on Udemy. I printed out the exercise notebook and tried to solve the problems manually. Months passed, and my mother sent me a netbook. With it, I could finally install VS Code and start programming for real.

The more I studied, the more certain I became that this was what I wanted to do. But working at the cafe limited my study time.





Then, in an act of incredible generosity, my mother’s employer changed my life by offering me the chance to focus exclusively on my studies for three months, paying my salary during that period. I quit the cafe job and dove into my studies.





I studied day and night, reading extensively and developing personal projects. I hired a tutor to help me with the more challenging parts, which proved to be immensely helpful.





The agreement was that at the end of the three months, I would secure a job.





I sent out hundreds of resumes, received many rejections, and only a few interviews. But as they say, you only need one opportunity to work out, and fortunately, it did.





I was called in for an interview at CTW, a company within the BMW group. During the technical interview, I realized I couldn’t answer most of the questions. I stopped the interviewer and said, “I don’t know the answers to these questions now, but I promise that I’ll study and learn them. Next time you ask, I’ll know the answers.”





There was silence, but then the interviewer smiled and asked a few simpler questions before ending the interview.





A few days later, I received an offer to become an intern. Even though there wasn’t an open position, they liked my attitude and gave me an opportunity to learn within the company. The initial proposal was for six months as an intern, with the possibility of being hired as a developer at the end of that period.





After four months of the internship, I was hired as a developer. My eagerness to learn and determination were recognized, and my contract was accelerated because I had already demonstrated alignment with the company’s values and work model.





Since 2022, I’ve been involved in two projects and am very pleased with what I’m learning. However, something is still missing.

The Importance of Higher Education:

I notice a significant difference between myself and my colleagues who have completed a university degree. They grasp complex concepts more quickly and dive deeper into code with greater ease. It’s common to hear them mention that they learned a certain topic in college.

I hold higher education in high regard.





I believe it’s possible to enter the workforce and find a position without a university degree, but to advance in a career and deepen your understanding of the work, a degree is indispensable. Even completing just a few semesters provides a solid and valuable foundation.





I often feel like I’m missing out on something during discussions with my colleagues. They see me as someone who works very hard, but I don’t want to be just hard-working. I want to be excellent, to be a reference, and to help my colleagues with the more complex problems we face daily. That’s why I enrolled in the Computer Science program at the University of London, in a remote format, so I can balance work and study conveniently.





I’ve attended a traditional university in the past, so I’ll have a good basis for comparing the two models (remote and in-person) and will share my thoughts on the pros and cons of each. I also plan to describe what I’m learning in the course and whether I feel it positively impacts my professional performance. It will be challenging to balance a full-time job with a degree, but I’m excited about this new challenge.

The Subjects:

My semester starts in October, and I’ve chosen two subjects: Discrete Mathematics and Introduction to Programming I. Additionally, I’ve already completed the Google IT Support course on Coursera, which grants me credits equivalent to the “How Computers Work” subject offered by the university, making a total of three courses this semester. Since I entered through performance-based admission, my spot will only be secured if I pass the two courses I’m enrolled in.





At the moment, my biggest concern is Discrete Mathematics, as I’ve never been particularly strong in math. However, I’m working to overcome this difficulty and ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Next Steps:

My goal is to keep a consistent record of my learning journey to share with everyone interested in this experience. If you want to know more about the application process, why I chose this course, or have any other questions, feel free to ask in the comments. Thank you so much for reading this far, and see you next time!





Feature image source: Unsplash - State Library of New South Wales, Shakespeare Place, Sydney NSW, Australia