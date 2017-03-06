Here’s my minimal setup to write a piece of typescript code

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
CTO
Writing 10 lines of typescript should not require advanced devOps knowledge. Here’s a minimal build to write and debug any piece of typescript code without knowing anything about gulp or webpack.
Don’t get me wrong, webpack is awesome. But sometimes I just want to write 10 lines of code and get it running as fast as possible. Some people are fluent with gulp or webpack and would have a setup running in a few seconds. I’m not, so this is the minimal “build” I often come up with.
It should clearly take less than a minute to setup something that works.
The whole “project” can be found on github
I have to say I like nodemon. It looks to me like it provides the simplest workflow ever : watch something, and if it moves, then run something. The kind of thing I tend to remember.
First, let’s build a docker image where we install typescript, and nodemon:
I basically takes a node image, and installs nodemon and typescript on it. Then it installs your
package.json dependencies, if you have some. Here we use yarn, because we totally belong to the cool kids.
The second and last thing we need is to automate the
save -> compile -> run workflow. That’s where docker-compose comes handy:
As you can see, we use 3 containers :
dist and
node_modules directories. The other containers will share the volumes so they share the same
src, dist and
node_modules directories.
src directory (where the *.ts files live), and transpile the typescript code to
dist
dist directory, and run
index.js whenever
index.js has changed.
This will work smoothly, whether you’re writing a server, or a simple script that exits after it’s launched.
Now a simple
docker-compose up command will run the servers, and we’re ready to work on our awesome
ts script. After a change in the typescript file, here’s what happens:
Needless to say, if we write something dummy such as
Then our console outputs a fancy error, as expected:
Hope you enjoy !
Download the project if you like