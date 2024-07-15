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Here's How to Prove AI Is Not Creative

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byMiguel Rodriguez@ursushoribilis

Engineer moonlighting as Philosopher

July 15th, 2024
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Miguel Rodriguez@ursushoribilis

Engineer moonlighting as Philosopher

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machine-learning#llms#françois-chollet#arc-agi-prize#ai-creativity#is-ai-creative#truth-about-ai#ai-study#ai-testing

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