Here are the Best Sites to Follow for US Election Coverage

austin

here to second twitter. i follow certain reporters on there and hear stories i'd never, ever hear on say, MSNBC, or CNN, or fox for that matter.



i'm not a trumper, i'm not a fox fan, but personally i find the coverage on the main networks a little...barren. void of certain types of content, for the most part. like it's good quality for facts on big events, if you follow MSNBC (or basically any mainstream network but fox and the ones that are even crazier).



except...i don't see them reporting much on say, the use of federal unmarked "police" in portland and philly, or the proud boys's behavior pre-trump-mention, or the camps for the hispanic migrants after the separation policy reversal...



sorry, my politics are showing...but twitter is generally a good source. just gotta verify what you see, and not trust random accounts posting random shit. most of the time you'll find a local paper (bless them) or a national outlet that mentions and buries the story in question in a ton of other crap.



mind you, i don't think it's necessarily malicious. i think it's just a glut of information. we have more information than the networks know what to do with.



but i digress. on that note, anyone have any over-the-counter recommendations for high blood pressure? 😅