In the nineties, especially the early nineties, the majority did not believe that someone would be on the other side of the screen, and the minority who believed in the internet, crossed their fingers in deployment for their idea's exponential potential to say:

Hello World

The first moment the first page is live on a new site reaching a new human is a moment of creation confirmed. It's a new thing. It's its' own thing.

And "Hello World" is much more optimistic than it saying, "I expected this reception. All men hate the wretched; how, then, must I be hated, who am miserable beyond all living things! Yet you, my creator, detest and spurn me, thy creature, to whom thou art bound by ties only dissoluble by the annihilation of one of us. You purpose to kill me. How dare you sport thus with life? Do your duty towards me, and I will do mine towards you and the rest of mankind. If you will comply with my conditions, I will leave them and you at peace; but if you refuse, I will glut the maw of death, until it be satiated with the blood of your remaining friends." For those of you not thinking about classical literature - those are Frankenstein's first words.

