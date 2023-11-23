HEAT IN MAN

Too Long; Didn't Read At a recent meeting of the Physiological Society of Berlin, Prof. Zuntz spoke on heat regulation in man, basing his remarks on experiments made by Dr. Loewy. The store of heat in the human body at any one time is very large, equal, in fact, to nearly all the heat produced by the body during twenty hours, hence the heat given off to a calorimeter during a given period cannot be taken as a measure of the heat production. This determination must be based rather upon the amount of oxygen consumed and of carbonic acid gas given off. The purpose of the experiments was to ascertain what alteration the gaseous interchange of the body undergoes by the application of cold, inasmuch as existing data on this point are largely contradictory.