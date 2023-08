Too Long; Didn't Read

Stanley Wu is the Co-founder and CTO of Ankr and a longtime engineer (formerly at AWS) and a computing student. Ankr’s job is to provide the underlying infrastructure that makes blockchain tech and Web3 work in the background. We connect Web3 developers and decentralized applications to different blockchains with API/RPC tools. We also offer a product suite for staking, dApp development, Web3 gaming, and even end-to-end engineering tailored to enterprise solutions.