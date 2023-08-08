Search icon
    Harnessing AI: 28 Innovative Marketing Strategies.

    August 8th 2023
    "Harnessing AI: 28 Innovative Marketing Strategies." on HackerNoon by Darragh Grove-White explores the transformative role of AI tools in modern marketing. The article underscores the dual-edged nature of AI: while it can be a potent asset for marketers, the lack of proper guidance can lead to disparities in its utilization. Drawing from personal experiences and industry reports, Darragh offers insights into how AI, especially tools like ChatGPT, can be leveraged for tasks ranging from SEO optimization to content creation. The piece serves as a comprehensive guide for marketers aiming to harness AI's potential in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
    futurism#future-of-ai#prompt-engineering
    Darragh Grove-White HackerNoon profile picture

    @darragh

    Darragh Grove-White

