Hard Problems Need to be Solved by LLMs

by
byOwen Kosman@owenkosman

Co-founder of Standard Form

January 8th, 2026
featured image - Hard Problems Need to be Solved by LLMs
    Speed
    Voice
Owen Kosman

About Author

Owen Kosman HackerNoon profile picture
Owen Kosman@owenkosman

Co-founder @Standard Form

Co-founder of Standard Form

Read my storiesAbout @owenkosman

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#software-engineering#llm-research#operations-research#adapting-to-ai#agi#software#llms

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories