Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Happening Right Now: Marginly Is Bootstrapping Liquidityby@btcwire
    151 reads

    Happening Right Now: Marginly Is Bootstrapping Liquidity

    by BTCWireMay 21st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Marginly, the leverage-as-a-service protocol that enables one-click leverage on yield-bearing assets, kicked off its Liquidity Bootstrap Event on May 15. The protocol is rewarding depositors who provide ETH, USDC, or USDT with both high interest rates and Sparks. Sparks make liquidity providers eligible for the upcoming Marginly airdrop.
    featured image - Happening Right Now: Marginly Is Bootstrapping Liquidity
    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture

    LISBON, Portugal, May 21, 2024—Marginly, the leverage-as-a-service protocol that enables one-click leverage on yield-bearing assets, kicked off its Liquidity Bootstrap Event on May 15. The protocol is rewarding depositors who provide ETH, USDC, or USDT with both high interest rates and Sparks—points that make liquidity providers eligible for the upcoming Marginly airdrop.


    Marginly is raising liquidity in this three-week event for pools that enable leveraged yield farming on Pendle, the sizzling DeFi protocol that supports tokenization and trading of future yield. With liquidity in Marginly pools, leveraged yield farmers may post margin and then borrow from these pools to gain their desired leverage and respective APY boost for Pendle Principal Tokens.


    “We’re pumped to announce this Liquidity Bootstrap Event and believe that these trades can go viral given the high yields,” said Taylor Click, Marginly's Chief Liquidity Officer. “Bootstrapping liquidity for such trades is critical, which is why we’re heavily rewarding early adopters with a massive share of our future airdrop.”

    Why provide liquidity to Marginly?

    Many DeFi protocols can benefit from liquidity, so why should liquidity providers (LPs) bootstrap Marginly’s liquidity before June 5? The short answer is—high interest rates, special incentives during this Liquidity Bootstrap Event, and protocol safety.

    Earn high interest

    Everyone loves passive income, which Marginly generates for liquidity providers. The protocol pays up to 45% in interest for ETH, USDC, and USDT—in the same currency that LPs provide for liquidity.

    Earn Sparks

    Akin to points in a video game arcade, Sparks make liquidity providers eligible to participate in the future Marginly token airdrop. Marginly is doubling the Sparks awarded to liquidity providers during the Liquidity Bootstrap Event.

    Get the Marginly airdrop

    Earning Sparks during the Liquidity Bootstrap Event is what makes liquidity providers eligible to receive part of the Marginly airdrop. Marginly is distributing airdrop tokens to all participants in the Liquidity Bootstrap Event.

    Refer friends and get even more Sparks

    Marginly supports a two-tier referral system that enables liquidity providers to add to their Sparks tallies. Get the equivalent of 10% of the Sparks earned by your referrals, and 5% of the Sparks earned by the referrals of your referrals. Invite all your friends to earn so many additional Sparks!


    Marginly’s technology is already tried and tested, previously for margin trading on Arbitrum since December 2023. The tech was initially designed for leveraged trading of various long-tail assets; that’s why it expertly serves niche leveraged yield farming use cases.


    What else makes the Marginly platform safe for liquidity providers—


    • No impermanent loss because LPs provide only single-sided liquidity
    • Liquidity pools are isolated to minimize LPs’ exposure to risk
    • Platform is 100% decentralized—non-custodial and with no reliance on off-chain oracles
    • Smart contracts are double audited by the cybersecurity OG Quantstamp

    About Marginly

    Marginly is a leverage-as-a-service protocol that creates isolated side pools to existing automated market maker pools, enabling lenders to deposit their ETH and stablecoins to earn attractive yields. Leveraged yield farmers on Marginly post margin and then borrow from Marginly pools to gain their desired leverage.


    Partnered with Pendle for leveraged farming of Pendle’s Principal Tokens, and with EtherFi to bring eETH to Pendle, Marginly is the protocol for one-click leverage on yield-bearing assets. Get in line for the Marginly airdrop by providing liquidity to a Marginly pool before the Liquidity Bootstrap Event ends on June 5.

    This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture
    BTCWire@btcwire
    Your Trusted Crypto & Blockchain Newswire
    Read my storiesGet Featured on Top Crypto & Web3 Publications

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #marginly #btcwire #press-release #marginly-announcement #blockchain-protocols #crypto-exchange #good-company

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Pandoshi Announces A Unique Token Burn Mechanism
    by btcwire
    Jan 24, 2024
    #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Features I Would Pay For in a Decentralized Social Network
    by rohitmalekar
    Oct 30, 2022
    #decentralization
    Article Thumbnail
    A Necessary Evolution of Privacy and Data Protection on Blockchain Networks
    by jamesking
    Aug 08, 2023
    #data-privacy
    Article Thumbnail
    Aergo — The 4th Generation Enterprise Blockchain Protocol.
    by hackernoon-archives
    Sep 28, 2018
    #enterprise-blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    An Intro to Solace De-Fi Insurance Protocol
    by solace
    Oct 20, 2021
    #cryptocurrency
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas