Hacktoberfest 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Hacktoberfest will be hosted by Digital Ocean for the 8th year in a row in partnership with GitHub and other companies. It's the biggest Open Source event that encourages newbies to participate in Open Source and create their 1st meaningful PR. The event is open to everyone and it marks the celebration of Open Source. To participate, to participate, you must have a GitHub account first. And the swag kit includes a limited-edition limited edition T-shirt for FREE*** and some stickers.