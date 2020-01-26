Hacking Your Way to Being an All-Star [Infographic]

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

What does it take to make a team leader who pulls a team together? How do these qualities lead a player to become a strong contender for the NBA All-Stars team? Great basketball players know their teammates’ strengths and weaknesses and they understand how to play to every player’s strengths to make the team stronger as a whole. By setting a good example and remaining optimistic about the team as a whole, Tobias Harris has proven his value as a team player to the 76ers.

Before Harris joined the team, the average offensive for the 76ers scored 102.9 points per game. After Harris joined the team that number grew to an average of 110.1 points per game - a difference of 7.2 points per game. What’s more, before Harris joined the 76ers opposing teams scored an average of 108.7 points per game, but after Harris joined the team that number went down to 106.0 points per game - nearly a three point difference.

Harris doesn’t just work hard on the court, however. He makes sure to tell his fans that his education is still important to him, even if he is getting it in an unconventional way. He works hard to better himself every day, and when people express surprise at his achievements he takes it as a compliment.

Tobias Harris’ career and season stats speak for themselves. This is a player who constantly works to improve himself and make himself an integral part of his team. Even at the age of 27 he is still improving his game through discipline, self-care, and hard work. Learn more about Tobias Harris’ game stats below. The math doesn’t lie - he is a top rated, highly-skilled player. Is this the year he will make the NBA All-Star team







Tags