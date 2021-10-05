Hacking Hacker Noon : WTF is Hacker Noon?

Hacker Noon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 15k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 3M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. The most common existential question that we ever got asked is "What is the meaning of life" (pointless, don't ever try to answer it), it has always been: What is Hacker Noon? Check out the rest of the series, and please tune in every week for more.

What is the Most Common Existential Question That We Ever Got Asked?

Well, besides "What is the meaning of life" (pointless, don't ever try to answer it!), it has always been: What is Hacker Noon? So, here we go!

Hacker Noon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 15k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 3M+ curious and insightful monthly readers.

