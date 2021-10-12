Hacking Hacker Noon: Sit Back, Relax, and Let That Twitter Bot do its Job

Hacker Noon's Twitter Bot automatically tweets about the story on the day of publication. The profit margin of these promoted tweets goes toward Hacker Noon buying promoted tweets for the week’s top organic stories. Tag @hackernoon to increase chances of being RT-ed to increase your exposure. Email us at [email protected] to share your story with us. We will tweet it out a third time if an editor makes it a HackerNoon top story.

@ support Hacker Noon Help and Support We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚 NEW ABOUT PAGE

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Our Twitter Bot

For every new story published, the revolutionary @hackernoon account automatically tweets about the story on the day of publication. We also add the first two tags as hashtags to make sure that your voice is heard!

To increase your exposure, if you link your Twitter account to your HackerNoon profile, your story will get tweeted by us twice! Once on the day of publication, and then the week after!

BONUS: If your story is extra awesome, and one of our editors likes it so much that they make it a HackerNoon top story, we will tweet it out a THIRD time! How great is that?

You can also buy additional Twitter traffic to your Hacker Noon stories. The profit margin of these promoted tweets goes toward Hacker Noon buying promoted tweets for the week’s top organic stories (see, Virtuous Circle of Promoted Tweets).

Additionally, we RT often. Tag @hackernoon to increase chances of being RT-ed.

Sources:

Twitter Automation Announcement and Discussion Forum



Something we didn't cover?

Email us at [email protected]✌️

@ support. by Hacker Noon Help and Support We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚 Visit Help.HackerNoon.Com to get all your questions answered!