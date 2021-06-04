Hacking Hacker Noon: Does Hacker Noon accept Guest Posts? The answer might surprise you.

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Now - on to the serious stuff.

Do we accept Guest Posts? 😂

ahem.... in case you didn't know, anyone can submit a story to Hacker Noon!

Getting Published on Hacker Noon is as easy as setting up your FREE account, firing up the Editor and hitting '

Submit Story for Review.

There’s no “guest posting” whatsoever, because we are 100% contributor-driven!

' No need to get expensive middlemen PR companies or luring one of the existing 15k+ Hacker Noon writers. You heard that right.

Do your own thing

If you are looking to post as a Brand, feel free to learn more about our Brand As Author program

.

.

There is usually a fee for that, but now the first one story is FREE

After that, you can purchase additional credits here

.

We don't guarantee that we will accept your submission, though.

Please check out Our complete guide to publishing on Hacker Noon here

,

.

as well as common red flags why a story is rejected here

Something we didn't cover?



Search the site by clicking 🔍 at the top right of any page. Or email us at

[email protected]

✌️

