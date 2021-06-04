Search icon
Hackernoon logoHacking Hacker Noon: Does Hacker Noon accept Guest Posts? The answer might surprise you. by@support

Hacking Hacker Noon: Does Hacker Noon accept Guest Posts? The answer might surprise you.

image
Hacker Noon Help and Support Hacker Noon profile picture

@supportHacker Noon Help and Support

We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚

Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊

Now - on to the serious stuff.

Do we accept Guest Posts? 😂

image

ahem.... in case you didn't know, anyone can submit a story to Hacker Noon!

Getting Published on Hacker Noon is as easy as setting up your FREE account, firing up the Editor and hitting '

Submit Story for Review.
' No need to get expensive middlemen PR companies or luring one of the existing 15k+ Hacker Noon writers. You heard that right.

There’s no “guest posting” whatsoever, because we are 100% contributor-driven!

Do your own thing

If you are looking to post as a Brand, feel free to learn more about our 

Brand As Author program
.
There is usually a fee for that, but now the first one story is 
FREE
.

After that, you can purchase additional credits 

here
.

We don't guarantee that we will accept your submission, though.

Please check out Our complete guide to publishing on Hacker Noon 

here
,
as well as common red flags why a story is rejected 
here
. 

Something we didn't cover?

Search the site by clicking 🔍 at the top right of any page. Or email us at 
[email protected]
 ✌️

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Tags

#guest-posting#submit-story-to-hacker-noon#brand-as-author#hackernoon-top-story#hacking-hackernoon#hackernoon-101#lol#the-answer-may-surprise-you
