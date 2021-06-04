We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚
Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊
Now - on to the serious stuff.
ahem.... in case you didn't know, anyone can submit a story to Hacker Noon!
Getting Published on Hacker Noon is as easy as setting up your FREE account, firing up the Editor and hitting '
' No need to get expensive middlemen PR companies or luring one of the existing 15k+ Hacker Noon writers. You heard that right.
Submit Story for Review.
There’s no “guest posting” whatsoever, because we are 100% contributor-driven!
Do your own thing
If you are looking to post as a Brand, feel free to learn more about our
Brand As Author program
There is usually a fee for that, but now the first one story is
.
FREE
.
After that, you can purchase additional credits
here
.
We don't guarantee that we will accept your submission, though.
Please check out Our complete guide to publishing on Hacker Noon
here
as well as common red flags why a story is rejected
,
here
.
Something we didn't cover?
Search the site by clicking 🔍 at the top right of any page. Or email us at
[email protected]
✌️
