Hackers, Rejoice! Participate in The $100,000 Postman API Hack

Despite unprecedented circumstances this past year, APIs continue their spectacular growth into 2021. At Postman, we remain amazed by our creative API community of more than 13 million users and 500,000 organizations—so now we’d like to reward our community with an opportunity to win $100,000 in cash prizes in the virtual, global Postman API Hack. Today, we’re kicking off this exciting hackathon that’s all about showcasing the power of Postman and APIs, and we challenge you to show the world what APIs can do.

Here’s your chance to demonstrate to the global API community how you can use APIs in innovative ways that have business value, address a problem, and engage users while leveraging all the features that the Postman API platform has to offer.

Keep reading to find out how to participate in the Postman API Hack, whose winners will be announced at the Postman Galaxy API conference in February.

Things to know

Hacking runs Jan. 5, 2021 (9 a.m. PST) to Jan. 25, 2021 (5 p.m. PST)

$100,000 USD in cash prizes

Read the official rules

Register for the Postman API Hack

Get help on the Resources page

Watch the winners announced on February 3, 2021, at Postman Galaxy

Prizes for all

We’re awarding cash prizes totaling $100,000 to the top teams, and everyone with a qualified submission will receive a limited-edition Postman API Hack T-shirt.

1st Place, Intergalactic Grand Prize (1)

$25,000 USD awarded to the team with the best project

$15,000 USD awarded to the team with the 2nd best project

$10,000 USD awarded to the team with the 3rd best project

$5,000 USD prize awarded to the next ten highest scoring entries following the Grand Prize, Andromeda Prize, and Nebula Prize

Cool, limited-edition Postman API Hack T-shirt (1 per eligible entrant)

100,000 reasons to participate, but here’s our top 6

Win stunning prizes.

Build something that will make other developers' lives easier.

Meet developers across the globe.

Learn something brand-new.

Elevate your public profile.

Be part of the Postman Galaxy API conference.

How to get started

We know you’re eager to get going, so follow these preliminary steps before hacking. Learn the full details about the hackathon and sign up for everything you’ll need to participate:

Check out the official rules and FAQs for complete details

Join the hack

Register for the free Postman Galaxy API conference

Sign up for a Postman account, if you don’t already have one

