HackerNoon is Hiring Again!!

\\\n\n:::tip\ntl;dr: Hacker Noon is hiring for 2 Junior Editors and 2 Junior Sales Reps! Visit [careers.hackernoon.com](https://careers.hackernoon.com) to learn more. Apply [here](https://careers-hackernoon.paperform.co/).\n\n:::\n\nFrom Q1 of 2021 to Q2 of 2021[, Hacker Noon grew 4x in size (from 10-ish team members to 40-ish members)](https://hackernoon.com/state-of-the-noonion-updates-from-our-may-shareholders-letter-2v4k37i1). This quick growth prompted us to introduce [a new Mental Health Policy Initiative](https://hackernoon.com/treating-your-internet-friends-with-respect-starts-right-here-at-hackernoon-hq-ox2c35cf) and the popularization of the term “hiring spike” within our internal Slack.\n\n\\\n ![This is in response to a million @channel messages in #general that mentions: "if you are new here"](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/Rd8z9ArVMycSceC003hxVrAXoj23-sa7l35ea.png)\n\nHere are some tips I shared with around 500 candidates in our last hiring round, which is also included in a recent HackerNoon story [about Finding Jobs in Tech](https://hackernoon.com/talent-for-tech-tips-for-how-to-get-a-job-from-5-top-women-in-tech-kxf648m0):\n\n\\\n ![Read more here: https://hackernoon.com/talent-for-tech-tips-for-how-to-get-a-job-from-5-top-women-in-tech-kxf648m0](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/Rd8z9ArVMycSceC003hxVrAXoj23-ad19352i.png)\n\nWith that said - we are hiring again!\n\n\\\n# Sales and Business Development Representatives\n\nApply [here](https://careers-hackernoon.paperform.co/).\n\n## What we are looking for\n\nHacker Noon is looking for 2 Sales and Business Development Representatives to scale up our Sponsor Team.\n\n\\\nIn this role, your primary objective is to alleviate the workload of our Sales team (comprising of VP [Utsav Jaiswal](https://help.hackernoon.com/utsav-jaiswal), [Hang Ngo](https://help.hackernoon.com/hang-ngo), and occasionally COO [Linh Dao Smooke](https://help.hackernoon.com/linh-dao-smooke) and CEO [David Smooke](https://help.hackernoon.com/david-smooke)): be it leads gathering and organization, pitches prep, meetings with potential clients and customers, or closing deals.\n\n\\\nThe perfect candidate is someone who is detailed-oriented, affable, and eager to learn. We are open to training someone with less Sales experience, but we also expect the Junior Salesperson to be more of a do-er than a purely idea person. Ideally, you are someone who's passionate about tech and all its flaws & beauties.\n\n\\\n## Responsibilities and Requirements\n\nYour main responsibility is to sell some of our standard offerings to Hacker Noon's target customers.\n\n\\\nYou will be reaching out to potential leads (that you help organize) with provided (and eventually your own) pitches to onboard them.\n\n\\\nYou'll be starting out with these nice and well-defined inventories:\n\n\\\n**__Brand As An Author__** - These are purchasable credits that enable Brands ([sample #1](https://hackernoon.com/u/heroku) and [sample #2](https://hackernoon.com/u/lisk)) to write under their own name. Credit pricing details here.\n\n\\\nInterview questions shall include - designing a user persona and designing an outreach pitch sequence.\n\n\\\nThink of topics such as - why would a Brand want to pay to get published when HackerNoon allows them to publish FREE as individuals.\n\n\\\n**__Thematic Newsletters__** - HackerNoon sends out newsletters out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. These newsletters are written by our editors to align with the customers' industry as the focal point.\n\n\\\nHere's the current pitch - HackerNoon's thematic newsletters target 2 parts of your sales funnel with every send - It **educates** the audience about your industry while **advertising** your product/service.\n\n\\\nSample newsletters [here](https://www.noonifications.tech/w/adHLteNBiMh8763RRULAixjA) and [here](https://www.noonifications.tech/w/hj200U8pcdSWTWUfFP4LiA).\n\n\\\nInterview questions shall expect you to provide improvements to the above pitch, or, scrap it and provide a better one.\n\n\\\n**__Podcast Advertisements__** - HackerNoon does a midroll AD on its podcasts. Each episode gets about 10k+ listens across all our podcast channels.\n\n\\\nInterview questions shall expect you to identify tech Brands that advertise on podcasts (some competitor analysis skills shall be much appreciated), identify USPs of the HackerNoon podcast, and create an original pitch.\n\n\\\nHackerNoon's podcast for reference - [Main Page](http://podcast.hackernoon.com/) | [Youtube](https://www.youtube.com/c/hackernoon) | [On Hacker Noon](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/hackernoon-podcast)\n\n\\\n\\\n# Junior Editors\n\nApply [here](https://careers-hackernoon.paperform.co/).\n\n## What we're looking for\n\nHacker Noon is looking for a few junior editors to manage the daily volume of submissions (about 50+) from all corners of the internet to our custom CMS.\n\n\n:::tip\nFun fact: Our editorial team is at the heart of this business, and everyone here who currently holds a full-time leadership position started out as an editor first.\n\n:::\n\n\\\nIn this role, your primary objective is to alleviate the workload of the editors: be it fact-checking, plagiarism spotting, rejecting overly promotional articles, correcting bad links, bad grammar, and/or poor formatting, or simply adding rad feature images, memes, or videos from the internet.\n\nUltimately, your sole objective is to improve articles for publication on [hackernoon.com](http://hackernoon.com).\n\n\\\n## Responsibilities and Requirements\n\nYou will read a lot of tech-related stories. You need to be interested, able, and willing to read, edit, and improve 10-15 story submissions, on a daily basis.\n\n\\\n> "Attention to detail is your ability to efficiently allocate your cognitive resources to achieve thoroughness and accuracy when accomplishing tasks, no matter how small or large. Attention to detail skills allows you to improve your workplace productivity, efficiency and performance." — stolen from somewhere on the internet\n\n\\\n* You will have to be **super fluent in English**.\n* You will need to **self-organize, self-motivate, and be a nice human being** to your colleagues.\n* **Our writers want to get published ASAP**. Your help will make our writers happy.\n* **Tech stories include a lot of code, memes, technical code, lists, difficult terms to digest**. Our goal is simple: each story should have a great looking "layout", that helps you to read the full story. Content + Formatting + Good Layout makes a story that everybody wants to read.\n* **You need to be agile and experienced with Google Chrome and Gsuite**. Though these things change fast around here — don't say you weren't warned. (Current obsession: Notion 😻)\n* **Our team is (and will always be) working remotely.** Communication is key everywhere, especially in the remote environment. Everything else you need to know, we'll teach you.\n\n\\\n## Learn more about Compensation, How to Apply and What to Expect from working @ HackerNoon on [careers.hackernoon.com](https://careers.hackernoon.com)\n\n\\\n