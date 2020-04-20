Hacker Noon Product Update Q1 2020

January and February 2020 were damn fine months for Hacker Noon, and March seems to have become a sh*tshow for most of planet Earth, but we’ve certainly coded a lot. Merging 150+ PRs, modifying thousands of lines of code, we hacked away as fast as our fingers would take us as we gathered in Edwards, CO (before the outbreak) for the Third Semi-Annual Company Advance (we don’t retreat, we advance -- get it?).

But what does this translate to? What do those “lines” of code actually mean? Where’s the beef, son?

Wanna Be Hacker Noon’s Best and Brightest Writer? Brush Up On Tag Pages

The first major feature we deployed in 2020 had to be new tag pages. We (read: mostly Storm Farrell ) paginated the tag pages, added all stories to the page (rather than the first 50 stories, as we had before), implemented fast search functionality with Algolia (you can also drill down to search results that include only certain tags), custom built meta description management, and we’ve even been beta testing content relevant sponsorship placements. Storm brought our tag pages up to snuff.

Fair warning: this post gets into some gory details on how Hacker Noon’s software platform is designed.

You have been warned.

A radical shift in Hacker Noon’s CDN architecture

Our big release of the quarter was internally dubbed NextGreen: a redesign and re-architecture built with the NextJS framework on the story page, homepage, search page and tagged page. The story page is where the vast majority of our traffic lives, and while we’ve been testing the new design work live for the last three weeks on production, average time on page is up 14% on the story page. Almost as importantly, this new architecture streamlines deployment across our CDN, cloud functions and application, so future iterations can deploy significantly faster.

Before the changes, our CDN was based on individual, statically-generated pages for each tag. This meant long regeneration times when a template changed, among other pitfalls. It was fast and cheap though.

How did we change things?



By using a single template for all tag pages.

How?

With Google’s CDN, we would normally need a file corresponding to each URL in the proper storage bucket. But in front of the CDN, we have Nginx load balancers, whose original purpose was to simply redirect HTTP to HTTPS (Google’s CDN does not support HTTP forwarding at the time of this writing). We soon expanded these load balancers to handle 301 and 302 redirects, as well as other rewrites. For example, the new tag pages! When you visit a tag page, the Nginx server is configured to rewrite the URL to read from /tagged.html (visiting that page directly may have weird results). This Nginx rewrite preserves the url on the client, so while you see https://hackernoon.com/tagged/blockchain , the server’s still reading from tagged.html, loading a script to read the pathname and fetch the required tag info from Algolia.

Why didn’t we go with this approach in the first place?

Simply put, the cost of Firebase queries would have been prohibitive. In the near future, though, we’re going to take a new tack, creating a single document for each page that can be read on the cheap and used to render the page in its entirety.

So if Storm was working on tag pages, what were Dane and I doing?

Hacker Noon’s First Venture Into Storing Content on The Blockchain

Dane ’s been working on a top-secret super-project for the past several weeks -- more to come on that front, in a separate post. Spoiler alert: it’s a new way to curate and discover.

On my end, I went in a different direction: using Mark Nadal’s distributed database, GUN , we made it so you could highlight part of a story and add an inline annotation, a note for the author, a comment, a suggestion, something to provide additional context. This note will be submitted to the author for their approval (or rejection --- the author decides what shows up on their story).

An early iteration of Dane’s, showing how annotations can be submitted.

The fun thing about annotations, from an implementation perspective, is they used an entirely different database, a distributed database, our first official use of the blockchain in our platform.

Unfortunately this experiment is not ready to deploy to all users. GUN will continue to provide load performance insights. Have learned a lot about distributed database. Curious about how text hosting evolves over time.

The Next Step in the Evolution of Hacker Noon

Once we finished the work (for the most part) on the new tag pages, we started thinking about how to improve our CDN architecture. We initially thought we couldn’t use a traditional framework, or even a JAMstack framework, due to caching and query cost concerns. However, we turned out to be wrong. Storm can explain it best:

While the first version of the CDN allowed us to keep things lean by producing plain HTML files for content, it limited us in two ways. Without a framework, maintaining and iterating features is a chore requiring much duplication and limited interactivity, and secondly, any time we deployed a change that affected all instances of a template, we’d have to run scripts to update all the generated content.

So after considering a few options, we started experimenting with Next.js which boasts a fair number of benefits for us:

Because it’s built on React like our app, the learning curve would not be too steep for our dev team

We had already built last year’s Noonies on it

It’s flexible Hybrid approach to SSR, static and SSG gives us a lot of control over data fetching and caching, especially as of 9.3.

It has an excellent community and documentation with OOTB solutions for almost anything

It has offline and PWAS support

But most importantly, it allows us to deploy changes without having to re-render every post and to publicly cache pages. So between deployments, if one user visits a new story that hasn’t been pre-rendered, it gets rendered, hydrated, and then stored for future visitors. This could have a significant impact on our read usage, which is an important consideration when hosting with Firebase. Hacker Noon 2.1 is now in alpha, but we should be rolling it out sometime over the next few weeks. It comes with a refreshed design, so keep an eye out 😉

This much-improved architecture has been a major boon to frontend iterations. I have a few things in the works around this…but that’s another story. 👀

Among other things, here are some highlights of some of the improvements we deployed in the last quarter:

Removed duplicate stories from the homepage and tag pages

Routable tabs on the author dashboard and the profile page on app.hackernoon.com

Dark mode fixes

Estimated time reading on tag page stories

The header now slides up when you scroll down and slides down when you scroll up

Fixed an issue involving duplicate stories being published

Fixed bugs around the header

Fixed bugs involving story deletion

Story creation fix

Fixed tagged RSS dates

Fixed missing tags on the editor dashboard

Fixed direct routing to tabs

Delete button fix

Loading bar bugfix

Tag management UI for admins

Ads by tag

Meta descriptions and images for social sharing on all pages

Internal Slack notifications when a user updates their profile CTA

Fix loop in stats

Fix editor route hole

Allow self-publishing for admins and editors

Autosave fix

Improve editor routing fix

Add Sentry

Firestore rules updates

Fix admin ad selection

Fix ad JSON generation

Fix brand as author button for editors

Fix missing story images

Algolia data fixes

Scheduled story publishing

Internal script fixes

Moar admin powah [note: literally the PR name]

Story stats fix

Fix stats on referral traffic

These, among many other bugfixes whose PRs simply said something along the lines of “fix the thing” 😂Stay tuned as we launch monthly product updates in the coming weeks! 👀 Check the #hackernoon tag for updates.

Closing Note

We have a lot of options to be a better place for technologists to read, write, and publish. I'm looking forward to digging in to how product can improve curation, the writer experience, and building out the reader account experience.





