Hacker Noon FAQs answered with 6 words or less

Why six? Because the most powerful stories are told in six words.

What is Hacker Noon?

An Independent Tech Media Site

Who reads Hacker Noon?

Technologists, Software Developers, Bitcoiners, Blockchain Enthusiasts.

Why publish here?

Your stories deserve more distribution.

How to contribute a story?

Create an account, submit a draft

Can I republish my story here?

Yes. We support canonical links too :)

What happens when I submit a story to Hacker Noon?

Editors will review within 3 days.

What stories get featured on homepage?

Editorial picks & latest by tags.

How to get more traffic for my stories?

Insightful headlines, captivating image(s), quality words.

How often can I submit stories?

As often as you wish.

How to make the best out of my author profile?

Update your bio & optimize your CTA

How do I know if my story has been rejected/edited/published?

Writer dashboard notifications and/or via email.

It’s been 4+ days since I submitted my story and I see no response?

Sorry about that. Let us know.

Why was my story automatically rejected?

Plagiarism, spams, misleads, or other redflags.

My story doesn’t have any of that. Why was it still rejected?

Quality & relevancy to tech matter!

Does Hacker Noon offer any help to improve my writing?

Yes. Staff Editors will provide feedback.

How did you create that cool feature images?

Found on unsplash, edited with lunapic :)

Can a company/brand publish on Hacker Noon?

Yes. Brands pay a fee though.

Can I pay to get published?

Even as brand, publishing’s not guaranteed.

So what do you charge brands for?

Brands pay for story credits.

So if brands pay, you will automatically publish their content?

No. Editors judge purely on merits.

Do you pay your writers?

Not with cash, no.

Can I edit an already published story?

Yes. Make changes & email us.

Do you publish only in English? Can I translate a post to another language?

Mostly English. But please do translate!

What happen to my Hacker Noon stories hosted on Medium?

Now accessible via medium.com/hackernoon/your-story-title.

What happen to my Hacker Noon story URLs?

Same location, powered by new software.

How can I claim my old stories hosted on Medium?

Update your profile with Medium handle.

It’s that easy?

No. We will verify you.

How?

With our database, or via email.

I only want to read. Do I need to create an account?

No.

Is there any reason I should create an account as a reader?

To track reading history & comment.

Do I need to pay to read your site?

No. We will never gate stories.

So how do you make money?

We raised some. Mostly though, sponsors!

What kind of advertising/sponsorship do you allow?

Billboard, brand-as-author, podcast. Events too.

I have more questions. What do I do?

