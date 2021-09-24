Hackathon: Hack DeFi Products in Africa

The first Xend Finance DeFi event to take place in Africa will be held on December 21. The event is the first of its kind in Africa and features over $1,000,000 in prizes. Participants will be able to use the platform to build on their DeFi products. The winners will also have access to the Xend Finance team, which will be announced at the end of the month on December 31.

As one of the most prominent DeFi startups that has launched out of Africa in recent years, we feel a responsibility to give back to our community.

We want to leave the African continent in a better place than when we received it and there’s much that we believe can be accomplished together.

People do not have to be viewers of this movement; they can be active participants, as that’s what it will take to break down economic barriers.

One of the dreams and visions of blockchain and cryptocurrency is the tearing down of financial borders and decentralizing power so that it’s spread out amongst the masses.

Africa has traditionally seen wildly fluctuating and devaluing local currencies and has been cut off from access to some of the modern world’s best investment opportunities.

We aim to change that with the first Xend Finance DeFi Hackathon: Decentralizing Africa and Beyond that features over $1 million in prizes!

Our judges and speakers include Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, Zack Seward, Managing Editor of Coindesk, as well as leaders from Google, Binance, Polygon, and Huobi. This hackathon is supported by DoraHacks.

We’re excited about what this means for the developers around the world who will be participating, but also excited for the opportunities this provides to everyone out there who is stuck in a situation where they want the opportunities that are afforded to the rest of the modern world.

Here’s to Africa and to bringing DeFi to all!

