Guide On ECS (Entity-Component-System) In Unity: Part 1

Hi, Hackernoon! The next topic I have chosen is ECS (Entity-Component-System) in . I have divided it into two parts to help you perceive all the information more accessible. Unity development I'll tell you everything I know about Entity-Component-System and try to dispel various preconceptions about this approach. You will find many words about the advantages and disadvantages of ECS, the peculiarities of this approach, how to make friends with it, potential pitfalls, and useful practices. I also will briefly look at ECS frameworks for Unity/C#. This article will be good for those who want/begin to get acquainted with ECS. People who have tasted ECS, I hope, will also be able to emphasize something new for themselves. If you make games in any language other than C#, you may still find this article useful. There will be no code samples and history of the pattern, only my experience, reasoning, and observations :) What is ECS (Entity-Component-System)? Entity-Component-System is an architectural pattern created specifically for game development. It is perfect for describing a dynamic virtual world. Because of its peculiarities, some people consider it almost a new programming paradigm. ECS is an absolute principle of Composition Over Inheritance. It can be a particular example of Data-Oriented Design (DOD), but it depends on the interpretation of the pattern by a particular implementation. Let's decipher the name of this pattern: - a maximally abstract object. It is a conditional container for properties that define what this Entity will be. It is often represented as an identifier for accessing data. Entity - a property with object data. Components in ECS should contain only pure data without a single drop of logic. Nevertheless, some developers allow various getters and setters in components. Still, I think that static utils are better suited for these purposes. Component - the logic of data processing. Systems in ECS should not contain any data, only data processing logic. But, again, some developers allow it to define some auxiliary behavior of the system, for example, constants or various auxiliary services. System As you have already realized from the above: ECS strictly separates data from logic. The behavior of an object is determined not by interfaces/contracts/public API, as we are used to in classical object-oriented programming (OOP), but by properties assigned to the object with data + processing logic existing separately. In ECS, data define everything. This is the main property that distinguishes it from other development approaches: everything is data. Object properties, characteristics, and events are just data in the ECS world. Logic is simply the pipeline processing of all this data. Why is ECS needed? You probably already have a question: "Why do I need ECS? What use is it?". And to help you decide whether to read this article further, I will tell you why I like ECS. Personally, I love ECS because: With ECS, you just sit down and instead of fighting with the project's architecture. There's no need to build big and beautiful hierarchies, think about many connections, and worry about "X shouldn't know about Y.” At the same time, ECS principles protect you (not 100%, of course) from the hopeless situation caused by bad architecture when further project development becomes very painful. And even if something went wrong, refactoring in ECS is not a problem. And this, in my opinion, is the best thing about ECS. make a game in Unity Code on ECS is simple and clear. You don't need to crawl through calls among classes to understand what a particular system does. You can see everything at once, especially if you split a feature into systems, systems into methods, and don't overcomplicate the code. In addition, ECS greatly simplifies profiling. You can see at once which logic (system) takes how much frame time. You don't need to look for the source of lags in the depth of calls. It is effortless to manipulate logic. Adding new logic is practically painless. You just insert a new system in the right place without fear of directly affecting the rest of the code (it should be noted that indirect influence through data is possible). You can use common logic (systems) between client and server without any problems while keeping the data (components) used. You can easily rewrite systems, replacing old systems with refactored ones without impacting the rest of the code. If you dislike the result, just turn the old system back on. The same mechanism can easily organize A/B tests. Everything revolves around data. It turns out to be wildly convenient. By directly manipulating data on entities, the possibilities for combinatorics are enormous. You can use data to mold an entity into anything. And suppose the framework offers tools for viewing data on entities. In that case, you can examine the data and its dynamics on any entity without running a debugger to look in memory. Now do you understand me? How to work with ECS? Here I will describe in simple words how the development process with ECS works in the simplest example. I will do this as abstractly as possible without referencing a programming language. If you already have some experience with ECS, you can go straight to the next section :) create an object that moves in the direction of a given motion vector. Task: First, let's define the data we need for our work. For our task, we will need the position of the object and the given motion vector. In the ECS language, these will be: PositionComponent for storing the position vector MovementComponent for the motion vector The next step is to describe the logic. Let's create a . In the main method of the system, depending on the implementation, it can be or something else. You get all entities in ECS that have and . How exactly this can be done depends on the framework, but often it looks like a kind of SQL query like . MovementSystem Run()/Execute()/Update() PositionComponent MovementComponent GetAllEntities().With<PositionComponent>().With<MovementComponent>() And finally, you simply create an entity (even ten pieces) with our two components and set the motion vector different from zero. Now, at each call of (regardless of where and when we call it), our object will change position in the direction of the given motion vector. Task accomplished! :) MovementSystem Often the systems are somehow embedded in the GameLoop of the project and twitch every frame by the engine itself. But you can do it by hand, and any other way, because it is just a method call. Let's see what additional possibilities for development we got in addition to solving the main problem: Any of our other systems can determine if an object is moving by simply checking for the presence of the MovementComponent property Any other system can get the motion vector for its needs Any of our other systems will be able to specify a motion vector for any of our entities at will If we want, we can also make any other entity move by simply placing and on it. This is very useful when . PositionComponent MovementComponent creating Unity games Pros of ECS in Unity In this section, we will discuss what is good and what is bad about ECS. Some of the features described below have two sides of the coin. They are both beneficial to development and uncomfortable, creating limitations that sometimes must be circumvented. First, let’s discuss the advantages of ECS in Unity. Weak code cohesion This is a beneficial property for . It allows us to refactor and extend the code base relatively easily and without breaking old pieces of code. We can always add new behavior using old data on the side without interfering with the old logic in any way. ECS achieves this effect because data express all logic interactions in Entity. This is a maximally abstract object without any guarantees, like some Objects in C#/Java. Unity game developers However, you should remember that in ECS, the order of data changes plays an important role. It may eventually affect the complexity of refactoring and break your old logic or even create unpleasant side-effect bugs. Perfect modularity and testability of logic If all interaction is expressed in pure data, our logic is always completely decoupled from the data source. This allows us to move the logic from project to project and reuse it (while preserving the data format, of course), as well as to run the logic on any input data to test its operation. It is harder to write poor code ECS is less demanding on the architecture because it sets the framework with which it is more difficult to create a really bad code design. At the same time, as was said above, we can fix the problem relatively painlessly and with minimal impact on the rest of the code, even if a bad code design does happen. ECS allows us to think less about "how to fit this logic into our architecture without breaking anything" and add new features. Property combinatorics This advantage makes ECS an excellent option for describing dynamic worlds. Just imagine: you can give any property (and therefore logic) to any of your entities without any hassle! If you want the camera to have health, you can put a on the camera. It will take damage (if there is such a system). Put an on an entity, and it immediately starts taking damage from burning if it has a . Do you want the house to move under the player's control? No problem, just use . HealthComponent InFireComponent HealthComponent PlayerInputListenerComponent An experienced developer will say: "Hah, most Composition over Inheritance patterns can handle this. How is ECS better?". My answer is: "ECS allows you to combine properties not only in terms of entity formation but also to create specific logic when combining multiple properties (components) on the same entity." I have not even mentioned the ability to add entirely new logic for old data without touching the entity's components! It is easier to enforce a Single Responsibility When we have logic completely separate from the data and not tied to any object/entity, it becomes easier to control the partitioning of logic by its purpose rather than its place in the hierarchy. Each system simply performs some specific task unique to it. Often the system code looks like a single method call for many components of the same type. As a result, the code is mostly easy to read and perceive. Clearer profiling When profiling, we can see what logic and how much frame time it takes. This is possible thanks to separate systems with their logic responsible for the processing. We don't need to go deep into the call stack to understand what takes the most time. We can immediately see the guilty CharMovementSystem. It should be noted that this advantage depends on the ECS framework device because the framework itself may have its call stack. ECS can give a good performance boost Many people think that good performance is the main advantage of ECS (thanks to Unity propaganda). This is not quite true. Speed of code execution is just a nice bonus resulting from the principles of the pattern: data in one place - logic in another + SIMD (single instruction, multiple data). And if the framework follows DOD when implementing ECS and achieves good data locality, we also get cache-friendlier code, which will make your processor happy. The final ECS performance depends on many factors: how exactly the framework stores data, how the framework filters entities, how fast the systems access the data, and how fast the code inside your systems works. However, , ECS will always be faster than the usual MonoBehaviour approach, especially on large amounts of data. But don't forget that what matters in the performance of your game is not so much the architectural pattern but the algorithmic complexity and performance of the code you write. in the context of Unity development Easier parallelization of data processing Since logic is separated into a separate data processor and the data is actually a linear sequence, we can parallelize processing within one system without any problems. This is very important if the system processes a massive number of entities simultaneously and they do not intersect with each other in any way. You can go even further and send to different threads logic that does not overlap with the changed data. However, it is much more difficult to control and monitor. Still, there will be a bottleneck in synchronization with the main thread to prepare data. Besides, it may turn out that the overhead for data preparation and distribution between threads will be higher than the code execution time in your systems. Hence, you need to evaluate whether it is worth it at all. Clean data is very easy to work with In almost every Unity game, we must save, load, or serialize something to send over the network. This is much easier when the data is separated from the logic. There is no need to think, "How should this get into private data..." and call some special methods for proper serialization. You just save/load the necessary components on the entity. Then the system will complete it to the desired state if it deems it necessary. You can change ECS frameworks as frequently as you want ECS frameworks are similar to each other because the principles are the same. A developer who has rebuilt his or her brain for ECS and has understood one framework well once can work with another ECS framework without any problems. Learning the API and the peculiarities of a particular framework will only take time. But there will be no need to rebuild your head for the new approach. Cons of ECS in Unity As you can see, ECS in Unity has many valuable advantages over other patterns. Now let’s discuss the disadvantages of ECS in Unity. A high threshold for experienced Unity developers Although the ECS concept can be described in one sentence, learning to use it correctly can take a lot of practice. ECS requires you to forget everything you knew about design before: all your vertical inheritance hierarchies, that an object's behavior is determined by its interface, that an object is something concrete and immutable, that an object can have a private space, and that logic can be called wherever you want. In ECS, everything is not like that. It is the opposite of what is described above. Here all data is open, all entities are abstract and very dynamic, their properties are in one plane and accessible to everyone, logic works on the principle of conveyor, and the behavior of entities in general changes on the fly based on the data. Weak code cohesion can be a problem Suppose you suddenly need a close interaction between 2 concrete entities (for example, a caterpillar body and a tank turret). In that case, you face the problem that the entities are abstract, and you cannot guarantee at the compiler level that the caterpillar body will be at the other end. This will get in the way because Unity games are a place where there are a lot of close interactions, and you always want to have a direct reference with a guarantee of properties and behavior. You will have to check for the presence of the component and somehow handle its absence, access the component from the entity to start interacting with it, etc. Access any data from anywhere The ECS world is an open box of entities with data available to all components. Like the weak code cohesion above, this is both a pro and con of ECS. On the one hand, it is wildly convenient. You don't have to figure out how to bypass the self-limiting framework created earlier in the design process ("X must not know about Y") and get out previously hidden data into the public to solve some immediate problem. On the other hand, any inexperienced programmer will try to change data from where it should not be. But usually, teamwork involves trusting the work of others, so trust but verify ;) Systems work exclusively in flow, one after another When following ECS principles correctly, you should not call the logic of one system inside another system. Systems should not be aware of each other's existence at all. Otherwise, it will cause unnecessary code cohesion and potentially harm your project. However, this limitation can be inconvenient and will sometimes lead to various workarounds that will not violate ECS principles. If you still need to call some code here and now, just make a regular object with methods and put it into a component, don't torture yourself. Does not work well with recursive logic This drawback is a consequence of the previous one. Due to the lack of ability to call systems code outside the thread and wherever we want, ECS makes it almost impossible to create recursive code outside of any one particular system. As a solution to this shortcoming (aka a workaround to comply with ECS principles), I can only propose you create a specialized structure/system that will call a specific list of systems in an infinite loop as long as a particular condition is met. I mean, as long as there are entities with a DoActionComponent. If you have more elegant workarounds, I'd be happy to read about them in the comments :) Systems execution order is critical In ECS, it is crucial to understand and control how systems change your data. It is often possible to miss the effect of some system on the data we are working with and end up with various unplanned side effects. By the way, they can be complicated to track (which is the next drawback). However, it is often possible, when writing systems, to design them in such a way that it does not matter in which order the systems are invoked. Harder to debug This is quite a controversial point, especially with modern smart IDEs. Due to the lack of deep StackTrace (we have logic in our systems that is not tied to the entity) and the impossibility of tracking how and by whom the data and entity state were changed, it can be challenging to find the reason why your system suddenly does not work the way it was intended. It isn't easy to understand what led to a particular call, although someone just added a component to the entity or made an extra ++. To summarize, in ECS, without debugging tools, it is hard to track why and how data in components changed, especially when you have thousands of entities and only one problematic one. This can be remedied by debugging tools that frameworks can provide. But they may not be available out of the box, and you have to write them yourself or suffer. Awful option for data structures, especially hierarchical ones Implementing data structures with ECS is difficult, inconvenient, and, in my opinion, makes no sense. I'm not saying it's impossible (if you try hard enough, anything is possible), but it will be a thorny path without much benefit at the end of the road, so be rational in your choice. I will list a few problems that will interfere when trying to realize some data structure on ECS: In ECS, all data is accessible from everywhere. This can be extremely dangerous for data structures where maximum consistency is required. Any passing "crocodile" can change any internal data to bypass your logic, completely breaking your data structure. If we honestly follow ECS principles, we cannot invoke the logic of our data structure here and now, as is usually required when working with them. However, this point can be fought with static utils/extensions. ECS is representative of horizontal architectures. All data in it lies in one plane, almost always just one-dimensional arrays of components. This makes it difficult if your data structure requires verticality/hierarchy. It's not uncommon for data structures to require cross-references between elements (hierarchy). But, as you may remember, everything revolves around a maximally abstract Entity in ECS. It makes it challenging to work because there is no guarantee of an element of the type we need at the other end. As a result, it will have to be handled separately. Data structure and its elements usually do not need to change data format in runtime, nor do they need combinatorics. They are pretty rigid. Each data structure entity may end up having only one component at all. Suppose you still need a data structure. In that case, I recommend you create it as a separate object with methods and then put this object into your component and just work with it from the systems as usual. More files and classes In , the number of files in a project grows faster than in the case of similar code in classical approaches. At least because instead of 1 class with data and logic, you have two classes: component and system (you can still hide them in one file). At most, if you make all components atomic (1 component - 1 field), there will be very, very many files... the ECS approach Boilerplate code This drawback strongly depends on the specific implementation of the ECS framework. In some frameworks, you have to write a lot of technical code. In others, the developer tried to make the simplest API possible and minimize boilerplate. But, if you compare it with other approaches, there is almost always at least a tiny amount of additional code that you have to write. I mean declaring components, getting a filter with necessary components, getting entities from it, getting a component from an entity, etc. Small conclusion This is the end of the 1 part. In the 2 part, I will discuss: Rookie mistakes in ECS Good practices in ECS Frameworks for working with ECS in Unity/C# If you have any questions, leave them in the comments!