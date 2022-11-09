Growth Marketing Vs Performance Marketing
Too Long; Didn't ReadGrowth Marketing is a process that combines brand strategy with performance marketing. The main goal is to get customers who match the company's criteria. Growth strategy focuses more on marketing data and doesn't put too much emphasis on creativity. With a growth strategy, the targeted market is more focused. Both strategies can have similarities in terms of the facilities used. Despite having similarities, there are still fundamental differences between them. Performance Marketing is freer. There are no binding rules to run it. Growth does not focus on a specific method but the goal is growth.