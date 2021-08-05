Growth Hacks to Attract More Visitors to Your Website

In this digital world, having a business website is no longer an option but a necessity. However, there is a huge difference between creating a website and driving traffic towards it, and this difference turns out to play a vital role in the success of different businesses.

Having a website makes it very easy for your audience to find you. They can comfortably look at the products and services you are offering without having to visit your physical store. But, if your audience isn’t able to find your website, what are you going to do then? well, this is something every content creator has a problem with.

If you are looking for some essential growth hacks through which you can bring more exposure to your website, you have landed at the right place.

In this article, I am going to highlight some key web traffic metrics that are used to analyze the performance of a website, on top of mentioning some tips that are going to help you attract more audience to your website.

So, without further ado, let’s get right down to it.

Analyzing a Website’s Performance through Web Traffic

A website’s traffic is measured against the number of visits against a defined period of time. The more visits it gets during this time, the better its performance.

The need to analyze a website’s performance becomes extremely helpful with time as marketers can use it to improve digital marketing campaigns and judge whether a tactic is working or not.

Here are some key factors that play a vital part in analyzing a website’s performance through web traffic.

Average time spent on a particular website

The average time on the page reveals how much time a user spends on your website to read your content. For example, suppose that you have a lot of content on your web page, and it normally requires 1-2 minutes to go through completely.

Now, if a random visitor only spends 10 seconds on your page, it means that he doesn’t find your content engaging. While the ideal time spent on a web page varies due to content length, the average falls between 2-3 minutes per web page.

The Average number of people who make a purchase

One of the key factors that matter a lot for online businesses to be successful is the percentage of people who make a purchase after browsing the website. Where having enough inflow of traffic is a good sign, it doesn’t matter that much if they aren’t buying anything from you.

This factor is commonly known as the conversion rate of a website, which is determined by how effectively you are marketing your products. If you have a huge number of website visitors but you are not making enough sales, it is a red flag as your marketing efforts are not paying off.

The Average cost of attracting a website visitor

When talking about an eCommerce website, the cost of acquiring customers (CAC) is undoubtedly the most reliable metric. Even if you have a huge budget, you need to make sure that you are not spending more than what’s needed to bring a visitor to your website.

Generally, website traffic can be acquired in two ways. You can either attract organic traffic through SEO or launch a paid ad campaign to drive visitors towards your website. So, when you are creating a paid ad campaign, you should check the CAC to get an idea about the budget.

How to Increase Your Website Traffic?

Now that you have understood different metrics that come in handy when analyzing a website’s performance through web traffic let’s take a look at how you can increase your website traffic in the first place.

Upgrade Your Guest Posting Strategy

If you are running an online business, guest posting offers a number of benefits. While every successful business understands the importance of having a guest posting strategy, not all of them know how to reap its true benefits.

If you are doing guest posting in SEO, a good trick to use is “upside-down” guest posts. If you take a sample of guest posts from the internet, most of the author bio links are at the end of the post. Instead of following this practice, you should use them at the top for better exposure.

Reach Out to Famous Influencers

One of the most impactful ways to grow your online audience is by making use of other people’s audiences. It doesn’t matter which niche you belong to; you can find a lot of famous influencers who already have an established following on the internet.

You can collaborate with these individuals and use them to spread the word about your business. It works better than simple branding as people often consider influencers to be known experts. If they are advocating about a certain brand in their niche, they are bound to be right.

Encourage Engagement through Social Media Campaigns

If you talk about raw audiences, you are going to find a larger reserve of internet users on different social media platforms. A huge mistake that a lot of businesses make is that they don’t share their content on these platforms.

When you share content on these platforms, you should look for every single opportunity to insert relevant links on top of linking towards your web blogs. If they find your social media content engaging, it is going to drive huge traffic towards your website as they are going to look for more information.

Create Visual Content

If you think that your text content is not driving enough visitors towards your website, your audience might contain a huge percentage of people who have short attention spans. If they don’t find anything engaging on your website during the first few seconds, they are going to hop away.

The best way to make such users stay on the website is to create visually engaging content. A content that contains infographics has more chances of becoming viral compared to traditional content, and you can use it to drive traffic towards your website.

