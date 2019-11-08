Instant GraphQL + MongoDB Backend With Mongoke

Implementing a good GraphQL backend to serve your database data is not an easy task, you have to implement a lot of resolvers, add authorization, pagination of the fields and use a DataLoader to not repeat your database queries during relations.

It also becomes boring after some time, especially if you do a lot of side projects with the same stack like me, you have to implement the same basically service for every project.

But i am super lazy and i wanted a reusable, fast way to build my graphql backend, so i built mongoke (https://github.com/remorses/mongoke)

Mongoke is a docker image that generates the GraphQL API to serve your Mongodb data.

jwt , it also can be composed with other services using Apollo Federation (so for example you can handle the mutations in a different service). It can be used directly from the frontend as it supports authorization via your, it also can be composed with other services using(so for example you can handle the mutations in a different service).

Let's create an example, a basic blog app with 2 collections: users and posts

schema: | type User { _id: ObjectId username: String email: String } type BlogPost { _id: ObjectId author_id: ObjectId title: String content: String } types: User: collection: users BlogPost: collection: posts relations: - field: posts from: User to: BlogPost relation_type: to_many where: author_id: ${{ parent['_id'] }}

Here i defined the database schema with the User and BlogPost types, then i defined the associations between the types and the collections and finally i defined a to_many relation from User to BlogPost.

To deploy the above configuration we can use docker-compose

# docker-compose.yml version: '3' services: mongoke: ports: - 4000 :80 image: mongoke/mongoke environment: DB_URL: mongodb://mongo/db volumes: - ./mongoke.yml:/conf.yml mongo: image: mongo logging: driver: none

The mongoke service generates the boilerplate code every time the service starts, you can go to http://localhost:4000/graphiql to open graphiql.

An example query you can make:

{ user( where: {username: {eq: "Mike" }}) { _id username email posts { nodes { title } } } blogPosts( first: 10 , after: "Post 1" , cursorField: title) { nodes { title content } pageInfo { endCursor hasNextPage } } }

Give me your thoughts in the comments and leave a star on github , thanks for reading!

