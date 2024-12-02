ReadWrite
paint-brush
Graph Embeddings and Node Learning on Grassmann Manifoldsby@hyperbole
106 reads

Graph Embeddings and Node Learning on Grassmann Manifolds

by HyperboleDecember 2nd, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This section presents a method for computing Grassmann logarithmic maps in the projector perspective and introduces a new approach to Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs) on Grassmann manifolds, emphasizing the learning of node embeddings.
featured image - Graph Embeddings and Node Learning on Grassmann Manifolds
Hyperbole HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Preliminaries

  2. Proposed Approach

    3.1 Notation

    3.2 Nueral Networks on SPD Manifolds

    3.3 MLR in Structure Spaces

    3.4 Neural Networks on Grassmann Manifolds

  3. Experiments

  4. Conclusion and References

A. Notations

B. MLR in Structure Spaces

C. Formulation of MLR from the Perspective of Distances to Hyperplanes

D. Human Action Recognition

E. Node Classification

F. Limitations of our work

G. Some Related Definitions

H. Computation of Canonical Representation

I. Proof of Proposition 3.2

J. Proof of Proposition 3.4

K. Proof of Proposition 3.5

L. Proof of Proposition 3.6

M. Proof of Proposition 3.11

N. Proof of Proposition 3.12

3.4 NEURAL NETWORKS ON GRASSMANN MANIFOLDS

In this section, we present a method for computing the Grassmann logarithmic map in the projector perspective. We then propose GCNs on Grassmann manifolds.


3.4.1 GRASSMANN LOGARITHMIC MAP IN THE PROJECTOR PERSPECTIVE


The Grassmann logarithmic map is given (Batzies et al., 2015; Bendokat et al., 2020) by



Proof See Appendix N.



3.4.2 GRAPH CONVOLUTIONAL NETWORKS ON GRASSMANN MANIFOLDS



Figure 1: The pipelines of GyroSpd++ (left) and Gr-GCN++ (right).



The Grassmann logarithmic maps in the aggregation operation are obtained using Proposition 3.12.


Another approach for embedding graphs on Grassmann manifolds has also been proposed in Zhou et al. (2022). However, unlike our method, this method creates a Grassmann representation for a graph via a SVD of the matrix formed from node embeddings previously learned by a Euclidean neural network. Therefore, it is not designed to learn node embeddings on Grassmann manifolds.


Authors:

(1) Xuan Son Nguyen, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]);

(2) Shuo Yang, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]);

(3) Aymeric Histace, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Hyperbole HackerNoon profile picture
Hyperbole@hyperbole
Amplifying words and ideas to separate the ordinary from the extraordinary, making the mundane majestic.
Read my storiesAbout @hyperbole

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #deep-neural-networks #riemannian-manifolds #spd-manifolds #graph-convolutional-networks #spdnet #manifold-neural-networks #logistic-regression #euclidean-neural-networks

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Matrix Manifold Neural Networks
by hyperbole
Dec 01, 2024
#deep-neural-networks
Article Thumbnail
8 Deep Learning Best Practices I Learned About in 2017
by muhia
Dec 28, 2017
#machine-learning
Article Thumbnail
An Introduction to “Liquid” Neural Networks
by asim
Feb 11, 2021
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
Building a Feedforward Neural Network from Scratch in Python
by NKumar
Apr 09, 2019
#feedforward-neural
Article Thumbnail
Building Machine Learning Models With TensorFlow
by rishitdagli
May 02, 2021
#machine-learning
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas