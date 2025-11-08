Gran Turismo 7 - How to Save & Upload Race Clips/Replays to YouTube

Step-by-step tutorial for uploading GT7 races to YouTube Step 1 - After a race, before you exit, select the Replay button. Step 1 Replay Step 2- Select Save Replay.Step 3 - Click OKto confirm the save. Step 2 Step 3 - OK Step 4 - The video is saved to My Library under My Items.Step 5 - Select the race you want to record and click View.Step 6 - Click the Record button on your controller.**Step 7 -**Select “Start New Recording" on the camera page.Step 8 - Select Play Replay Step 4 - My Library My Items Step 5 - View Step 6 - C Step 8 - Step 9 - Position the camera for the best angle of the incident you are recording. Step 9 - When I’m driving, I use the in-cockpit view, but for replays and incident analysis, the rear camera view is the best for seeing what the cars around you are doing.Step 9.A - When the race is over or when you are done recording, press the Record button on your controller to bring up the camera page. Select Stop Recording.**Step 9.B -**The captured video is saved to your PS5’s Media LibraryStep 10 - Find the video you want to upload to YouTube by clicking the Sharebutton.**Step 11 -**Select YouTube.**Step 12 -**You can edit the title and descriptions here, or make any other changes on YouTube.You can use the video editor in YouTube Studio to trim or edit your video as needed. Step 9.A - Stop Recording Step 10 - Share Troubleshooting Issue\n\nFix\n\n\n\nDefault 1080p quality\n\nGo to PS5 Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Capture Settings > Set to 4K (requires 4K TV/monitor). Replays look sharper at 120fps on PS5 Pro.\n\n\n\nStorage full (can't save replay)\n\nClear old clips in the Media Gallery or connect a USB drive to export.\n\n\n\nEdit/trim clips\n\nUse the free ShareFactory app (PS Store) for basic cuts, or YouTube Studio post-upload.\n\n\n\nYouTube upload fails\n\nLink accounts first Issue\n\nFix\n\n\n\nDefault 1080p quality\n\nGo to PS5 Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Capture Settings > Set to 4K (requires 4K TV/monitor). Replays look sharper at 120fps on PS5 Pro.\n\n\n\nStorage full (can't save replay)\n\nClear old clips in the Media Gallery or connect a USB drive to export.\n\n\n\nEdit/trim clips\n\nUse the free ShareFactory app (PS Store) for basic cuts, or YouTube Studio post-upload.\n\n\n\nYouTube upload fails\n\nLink accounts first Issue\n\nFix Issue Issue Fix Fix Default 1080p quality\n\nGo to PS5 Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Capture Settings > Set to 4K (requires 4K TV/monitor). Replays look sharper at 120fps on PS5 Pro. Default 1080p quality Default 1080p quality Go to PS5 Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Capture Settings > Set to 4K (requires 4K TV/monitor). Replays look sharper at 120fps on PS5 Pro. Go to PS5 Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Capture Settings > Set to 4K (requires 4K TV/monitor). Replays look sharper at 120fps on PS5 Pro. Storage full (can't save replay)\n\nClear old clips in the Media Gallery or connect a USB drive to export. Storage full (can't save replay) Storage full (can't save replay) Clear old clips in the Media Gallery or connect a USB drive to export. Clear old clips in the Media Gallery or connect a USB drive to export. Edit/trim clips\n\nUse the free ShareFactory app (PS Store) for basic cuts, or YouTube Studio post-upload. Edit/trim clips Edit/trim clips Use the free ShareFactory app (PS Store) for basic cuts, or YouTube Studio post-upload. Use the free ShareFactory app (PS Store) for basic cuts, or YouTube Studio post-upload. YouTube upload fails\n\nLink accounts first YouTube upload fails YouTube upload fails Link accounts first Link accounts first Step 13 - Upload your racing incidents to thesimracingstewards.com for community-driven sim racing analysis! Step 13 - thesimracingstewards.com