GPLVM for Single-Cell RNA-seq Dimensionality Reduction

by AmortizeMay 20th, 2025
Learn about using Gaussian Process Latent Variable Models (GPLVMs) for probabilistic dimensionality reduction of single-cell RNA-seq data.
featured image - GPLVM for Single-Cell RNA-seq Dimensionality Reduction
a singular cell abstract Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Amortize HackerNoon profile picture

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Background

2.1 Amortized Stochastic Variational Bayesian GPLVM

2.2 Encoding Domain Knowledge through Kernels

3. Our Model and Pre-Processing and Likelihood

3.2 Encoder

4. Results and Discussion and 4.1 Each Component is Crucial to Modifies Model Performance

4.2 Modified Model achieves Significant Improvements over Standard Bayesian GPLVM and is Comparable to SCVI

4.3 Consistency of Latent Space with Biological Factors

4. Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References

A. Baseline Models

B. Experiment Details

C. Latent Space Metrics

D. Detailed Metrics

2 BACKGROUND

This section provides a concise introduction to existing BGPLVM models from the literature.

2.1 AMORTIZED STOCHASTIC VARIATIONAL BAYESIAN GPLVM


where the variational distributions are:




This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Sarah Zhao, Department of Statistics, Stanford University, ([email protected]);

(2) Aditya Ravuri, Department of Computer Science, University of Cambridge ([email protected]);

(3) Vidhi Lalchand, Eric and Wendy Schmidt Center, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard ([email protected]);

(4) Neil D. Lawrence, Department of Computer Science, University of Cambridge ([email protected]).


