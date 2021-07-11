\\\n## Money without the State\n\nThe Bitcoin Genesis block marked a paradigm shift in the history of money. Satoshi Nakamoto solved one of the hardest problems in computer science, which allowed us to build a trusted source of truth in the high-stakes adversarial world of online value exchange.\n\n\\\nBitcoin is important because it is money without the state. Bitcoin is our protection mechanism against hegemonic power. It is the foundation that all of the crypto space has come from.\n\n\\\nNormally money has been controlled by those in power. Those with a strong enough military to back up their banknotes. Those with infrastructure to keep the money printers running effectively.\n\n\\\nThis isn’t necessarily a bad thing, we need a system of accountability that facilitates the exchange of one good for another. Money, indeed, can be viewed as the technology of collaboration. But without an alternative, we’re stuck hoping that those in power use it wisely and don’t take us into dark directions.\n\n## DeFi is financial services without Wall Street\n\nIn recent times, we’ve seen the next logical progression in the evolution of digital money. That is doing the things we can do with money - like borrowing, lending, trading - without the suits who take their slice of the pie.\n\n\\\nThis is facilitated through smart contracts, which make our money programmable. Now anyone can make their own money and play with it any way they want.\n\n\\\nWe have the ability to make tokens, give them out to people who contribute to the system, build markets without exchanges and do everything that Wall Street can do, and more.\n\n\\\nWe’re really just getting started with this, but it’s starting to look like it’s not the guys in suits, but degens who are the future of finance.\n\n## Governance without Government\n\nNow, the next phase of cryptospace is where it gets difficult.\n\n\\\nIf you really want to replace those suits in the middle, you need governance.\n\n\\\nThis is where the rules of the game aren’t just fixed forever, they change to improve themselves, they change to adapt to the environment.\n\n\\\nGovernance is what moves us further away from the protocol and more towards the social layer, and that’s the space in which digital democracies are born.\n\n## **DAOs**\n\nAt the heart of every decentralised technology that is more than just money, you’re going to need a DAO ( or Decentralised Autonomous Organisation). DAOs decentralise trust and diffuse power among their participants.\n\n\\\nDAOs are digital organisations, and organisations are the building blocks of civilization. DAOs will be our building blocks for a digital universe that is opening up creating a new paradigm in human coordination and collaboration.\n\n## **The future of the cryptospace**\n\nSooner or later we’re going to have a financial layer to the internet that is better than the one you can get in the real world; more agile, cheaper, more democratic, more open.\n\n\\\nThen we can get on with the real business of building technologies that are owned and governed by the people that use them.\n\n\\\nEvery app will be replaced with a dApp. Every technology that extracts value from us and sells our data to the highest bidder will be replaced with platforms that distribute value among its participants.\n\n## **In Summary**\n\nWe are not just about to enter into a new chapter in the evolution of the cryptospace, but a new phase of humanity that will be built around global and decentralised collaboration.\n\n\\\nWe do this at a time when we need these technologies more than ever before. We need tools for collaboration in a world that’s increasingly driven by platforms that profit from making us angry.\n\nFree speech is going to come under attack, but our technologies are unstoppable, censorship-resistant, and decentralised.\n\n\\\nThe future of the internet will be built on digital democracy and by harnessing the work and collective intelligence of a vast pool of people, we will be able to build things that right now, we are unable to imagine.\n\n\\\n***Join a DAO, Build a DAO, Change the World.***