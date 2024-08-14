United States of America v. Google LLC., Court Filing, retrieved on April 30, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part of this filing here. This part is 36 of 37.

XI. GOOGLE’S EMBEDDED HEARSAY OBJECTIONS ARE MERITLESS

1345. At trial, Google and Plaintiffs reserved generalized objections to embedded hearsay in more than 100 exhibits otherwise admitted into evidence. Plaintiffs’ Proposed Findings of Fact have cited approximately 90 exhibits that Plaintiffs understand are subject to Google’s generalized objection.[17] Google’s counsel has indicated that Google plans to specify its particularized objections to Plaintiffs’ use of these documents after reviewing Plaintiffs’ Proposed Findings of Fact. Tr. 10229:4–10230:12.





Accordingly, to meaningfully respond to Google’s objections, Plaintiffs await Google’s particularized objection to these exhibits (to the extent those objections remain). Similarly, Plaintiffs reserve the right to renew their own objections to Google’s exhibits after reviewing Google’s post-trial filings.





























































































[17] Plaintiffs’ review identified the following exhibits: UPX0014, UPX0061, UPX0081, UPX0094, UPX0105, UPX0107, UPX0126, UPX0135, UPX0164, UPX0172, UPX0183, UPX0236, UPX0244, UPX0279, UPX0290, UPX0305, UPX0321, UPX0482, UPX0495, UPX0511, UPX0536, UPX0556, UPX0557, UPX0558, UPX0567, UPX0574, UPX0605, UPX0620, UPX0622, UPX0627, UPX0628, UPX0640, UPX0654, UPX0656, UPX0658, UPX0663, UPX0664, UPX0666, UPX0667, UPX0669, UPX0671, UPX0676, UPX0677, UPX0678, UPX0687, UPX0690, UPX0692, UPX0716, UPX0720, UPX0736, UPX0751, UPX0787, UPX0798, UPX0829, UPX0832, UPX0848, UPX0851, UPX0898, UPX0914, UPX0920, UPX0921, UPX0940, UPX0955, UPX0964, UPX0967, UPX0979, UPX0982, UPX0991, UPX0997, UPX1015, UPX1017, UPX1018, UPX1019, UPX1020, UPX1024, UPX1032, UPX1033, UPX1034, UPX1035, UPX1036, UPX1038, UPX1062, UPX1064, UPX1070, UPX1086, UPX1102, UPX1125, UPX1130, UPX2106, UPX2143, UPX8091.