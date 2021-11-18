Google’s Data-Hungry Ecosystem is Threatening Your Privacy. Here’s How.

356 reads

Google is actively encouraging the exposure of your private information via its data practises. PeopleFinders, WhitePages, MyLife, InstantCheckmate and GladIKnow are some you may recognize. The sites compile and publish profiles with details collected from public records and consumer databases. They include valuable, sensitive information, such as your address, credit score, shopping habits, parents’ names, voter records and much more. The people-search industry gets a collective billion free Google clicks a month.