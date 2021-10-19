Google Algorithms vs Google Penalties: Your Detailed SEO Guide

There is no such term as Google algorithmic penalties that exist. Google algorithms and Google penalties are entirely two different things. Google constantly updates its algorithms to enrich the internet user’s experience. Google itself has given some tips about how its algorithms work and what determines search results. When you are sure that your website falls behind due to an algorithm update, you can focus on a few things like site speed, responsiveness, and usability. It is all about making your website fast, responsive, and user-friendly by creating unique, high-quality content.

In the SEO industry, we often hear people referring to "Google algorithmic penalties" when the concerned websites fail to match the expectations in Google Search. Yes, it is a more general phrase used regularly to denote all the websites that did not rank in the Google SERP (Search Engine Results Page). However, the term itself is a misnomer, and there is no such term called Google algorithmic penalties.

Of course, there are Google penalties, and there are Google algorithms. But there is no such term as Google algorithmic penalties that exist. The one common thing that connects Google algorithms and Google penalties is they both determine how websites rank. But, of course, they are entirely two different things, and it is crucial to understand the variation between them. Thus, you can constructively leverage them.

Read on to gain more insights about Google algorithms and Google penalties and the difference between the two.

What is the Google Algorithm?

The Google algorithm is a set of algorithms that help users find the most relevant item they need on search. These algorithms are complex, and it is not straightforward to understand how it works.

However, Google itself has given some tips about how its algorithms work and what determines search results. Here is the list of things that Google algorithms focus on:

The search intent of the query Relevancy of a specific webpage to that search query The quality of the content on that particular webpage The user-friendliness of the webpage The context and settings related to the user performing the search- like location, search history, and settings on the Google account.

What is a Google Algorithm update, and how does it impact your site?

Google constantly updates its algorithm to enrich the internet user’s experience. Most minor updates often go unnoticed, but core updates will draw attention and are bound to shake things up.

Often, website owners blame algorithm updates for lost traffic and rankings, but it is crucial to analyze the facts. You can leverage tools like Google Analytics and Search Console to get data insights and know where your site is lagging.

But, when you are sure that your website falls behind due to an algorithm update, you can focus on a few things. Firstly, don’t stress yourself, and keep patience. Take time to visit forums, comment sections, and other relevant platforms on the internet and check what others discuss about the Google algorithm update and their site performance. Though it cannot change anything, you will be aware of the current status of other websites and that you are not alone.

Google algorithm updates are most often related to Google’s Core Web Vitals like site speed, responsiveness, and usability. Google itself has revealed that it will rely on these core web vitals metrics for ranking factors.

So, focus on core web vitals that emphasizes the following factors:

Improved site performance. Updating outdated content. Removing any obsolete black hat SEO from your site. Working on the Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness (E-A-T) of your site. Work on improving SEO explicitly.



So, it is not that you have to fix anything after an algorithm update. It is all about making your website fast, responsive, and user-friendly by creating unique, high-quality content that adds value to your visitors.

What are Google Penalties?

Google penalty is a conflict imposed on a website’s rankings based on updates done on Google search algorithms, and they are called algorithmic penalties.

Manual penalties are given to websites that violate Google standards and do something wrong. Yes, penalties are of two types like manual and algorithmic. Most penalties are often not distributed manually, but they will impact websites that did not comply with regulations, affecting the site’s performance in search results.

A Google penalty can make your site performance down on search results. Hence, your website will be invisible to your target audience, limiting traffic to your site and ultimately affecting your revenue. However, Google provides penalties intending to improve the internet user experience by displaying the best websites.

Many factors can trigger a Google penalty. Here is a list of things you need to make sure your site does not have:

Spyware, adware, or viruses. Hidden texts or links. Stuffing keywords. Duplicate content. Deceptive redirects. Irrelevant keywords.

Why do sites get a Google Penalty?

Google consistently focuses on improving the user’s experience on the internet by showing the most relevant search results.

According to Google, any website that manipulates the search results affects Google’s credibility from displaying the most appropriate content.

Of course, Google is known for its relevant search results and excellent user experience. So, from Google's point of view, it gives a penalty to sites that violate Google norms and aids negative experiences to the internet users.

Google’s constantly changing algorithm determines the ideal websites with the most suitable content and crawls them to the search results. If any website deviates Google from delivering the apt search results, then that website will receive a Google penalty. Google penalties are not the same and tend to vary with sites. Some may see an immediate reduction in rankings, while others may happen over time. Google protects itself from websites manipulating search results with Google penalties.

How to recover from a Google Penalty

Google penalty removal is not a straightforward process. It takes time and research to get rid of a Google penalty. There are two types of penalties, namely manual and algorithmic.

In general, a Google employee renders a manual penalty. Google does so when they find your website is doing something against Google’s Terms of Service. That may include virus infection, deceptive redirects, or buying links. When your website receives a manual penalty, you will have to appeal to Google to reindex your website.

On the flip side, an algorithmic penalty occurs automatically without any manual intervention from Google. It is mostly due to an algorithm update designed to rank websites of higher value over websites with less relevance or poor content.

Google Panda, Google Penguin, and Google Hummingbird will impact websites that have thin or duplicate content, keyword-stuffed content, slow loading, or a lack of incoming links. However, your website will still be ranking on the search engine results page (SERP) with an algorithmic penalty but perhaps much lower.

You get many guides over the internet about removing your penalty. Since it is a lengthy and a little complex process, you can take the help of some reliable Google penalty recovery services if you feel overwhelmed with the process. Experienced professionals can identify and reverse your penalty enabling your websites to rank higher on the Google search results. They will inspect links and rewrite your website copy if needed, allowing you to focus more on your business.

Final Thoughts:

So, yes, both Google Algorithms and Google penalties are two different terms and cannot be used interchangeably. Both are crucial, connected, and play a vital role in SEO but are different for sure. Understanding these terms in and out will help you work on your website ranking efficiently. Hopefully, this blog would have helped you with that exactly.

Online presence is mandatory for any business, and undoubtedly search engines play a crucial role in that. Understanding Google algorithms and Google penalties will help you work on the SEO of your website effectively, improving the website ranking. Thus, your website attracts maximum traffic and generates an excellent return on investments (ROI).

Author Bio:

Vipinraj Nair is the Founder and CEO of Cypherox Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a leading web & mobile app development company. He loves to write about the vital role of web development for different industries, custom web development, digital marketing, website cloning, mobile app development, and the latest technology trends.

