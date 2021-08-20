Google Ads Update: What Crypto Marketers Need to Know

Search icon
Google is changing the way it displays cryptocurrency-related ads on its search engine and various platforms. Starting August 3rd, crypto exchange and wallet advertisers will have to adhere to a new set of standards in order to advertise their products. Advertisers who promote complex speculative financial products or cryptocurrency exchanges are allowed to advertise through Google Ads, but they must be certified by Google. This means meeting very specific criteria for each type of token being promoted. The most common complication seen so far has been complex tokens like DAI, DGX, & USDT.
Autolance Hacker Noon profile picture

@autolance
Autolance

We match really good freelancers with really good projects

