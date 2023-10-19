Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Go Context Timeouts and External Calls: Cook Them Properlyby@gultm
    209 reads

    Go Context Timeouts and External Calls: Cook Them Properly

    by TatyanaOctober 19th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Optimizing external service calls in Go with context package: balancing timeouts and performance for efficient operations.
    featured image - Go Context Timeouts and External Calls: Cook Them Properly
    Tatyana HackerNoon profile picture

    The context package effectively manages and propagates timeouts and deadlines through a chain of calls in your product architecture. However, be mindful when using it. It's essential to be aware that it can also introduce performance degradation to your service in some cases with external calls. In this article, I tell you about some of them.

    TLDR;

    ctx.WithTimeout or ctx.WithDeadline have a chance to destroy the performance of your service. Be careful. Use a good cook recipe.


    For this article, I use Redis as an example of an external service we use. But the cases I’m talking about are generic and can be applied to any other service or database.

    Let’s start with a basic example of code to make a call to Redis:


    import "github.com/go-redis/redis/v9"

reddisClient := redis.NewClient(...)

ctx := context.Background() 
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(ctx, 200*time.Millisecond) 
defer cancel()

result, err := reddisClient.Get(ctx, "redis-key").Result()


    This code tells us that we expect a response for the Get request to come within 200 milliseconds. And everything looks logical. But what if the Get request exceeds the timeout of 200 milliseconds?


    When the context deadline is exceeded, all operations associated with this context should be terminated.


    Let's take a look under the hood at what happens when the context deadline is exceeded. The Redis client:


    1. Closed the current connection as a connection is not safe to re-use it

    2. Established new connection:

    3. Performed handshakes using a new connection.


    These three steps basically mean that we don’t use the connection pool anymore if we have a good amount of requests with exceeded deadlines. Every time for requests that exceed the deadline, we close the current connection and open a new one. It makes each operation slower and adds risks to exceeding the deadline one more time. As a result, it can be an infinite loop, It affects the performance SLA of your service and bottleneck performance for the whole product.


    What can we do to avoid this problem?

    Context is used to propagate timeouts through a chain of calls, and each call has a random timeout that depends on the timing of previous calls. To prevent it for some calls in a chain, we can use a separate timeout for every external call:

    ctx := context.Background()

result1, err := reddisClient.Get(ctx.WithTimeout(ctx, time.Second), "redis-key-1").Result() 

result2, err := reddisClient.Get(ctx.WithTimeout(ctx, time.Second), "redis-key-2").Result()

    Don’t set up timeout too small because it can cause a problem we discuss here.


    In a case where we need to respect incoming context timeout and build a response within that timeout, we can also use a go-routine to perform a call to an external service:

    ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(ctx) 

// Process asynchronously in a goroutine. 
go func() { 
  defer cancel() 

  result, err := reddisClient.Get(context.Background(), "redis-key").Result() 
  ch <- result 
  close(ch)
}() 

select { 
case <-ctx.Done(): 
  // error happend 
case res := <-ch: 
  // success 
}

    In the code above, we build a response in time, but we also give redisClient to complete the Get request in the background.

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Tatyana HackerNoon profile picture
    Tatyana@gultm
    I'm a software engineer.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #go #web-development #golang #microservices #redis #context-package #external-service-calls #go-optimization

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Ompluscator
    Milkycartoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Choosing the Right Redis Library for Microservices: Go-Redis vs. RedisPipe
    by gultm
    Sep 17, 2023
    #software-architecture
    Article Thumbnail
    104 Stories To Learn About Go
    by learn
    May 03, 2023
    #go
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How to Use React to Replace useEffect (12/31/2022)
    by noonification
    Dec 31, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Golang Pitfalls Every Developer Needs to Know
    by yossi-shmueli
    May 12, 2022
    #debugging
    Article Thumbnail
    207 Stories To Learn About Golang
    by learn
    May 04, 2023
    #golang
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas