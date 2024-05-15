Search icon
    Global Coalition Unites to Combat Cyber Threats and Ensure Responsible State Behaviorby@whitehouse
    Global Coalition Unites to Combat Cyber Threats and Ensure Responsible State Behavior

    by The White HouseMay 15th, 2024
    The U.S. and allies are intensifying efforts to defend against malicious cyber threats. By sharing cyber threat information, disrupting ransomware networks, and protecting critical infrastructure, they uphold responsible state behavior and safeguard democratic processes worldwide.
    You can jump to any part of the United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy here This part is 25 of 38.

    ACTION AREA 3: Advance Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace and Counter Threats to Cyberspace and Critical Infrastructure by Building Coalitions and Engaging Partners

    At the UN and regional security bodies, the United States, along with its allies and partners, is working to advance responsible state behavior in cyberspace based on a UN General Assembly-endorsed framework, underpinned by the applicability of existing international law, adherence to globally accepted and voluntary norms of state behavior in peacetime, development and implementation of confidence-building measures to reduce the risk of conflict in cyberspace, and a commitment to building states’ capacities to implement the elements of the framework.


    Despite a global consensus on the framework for responsible behavior in cyberspace, the norms are not self-enforcing. Some states act in ways contrary to it. When a state engages in significant destructive, disruptive, or otherwise destabilizing malicious cyber activity contrary to the framework, responsible states must cooperate to hold that irresponsible state accountable.


    Digital solidarity in this context is demonstrated by sustained mutual support and coordinated campaigns. The United States and its partners share cyber threat information to help build resilience to and disrupt malicious activities; show solidarity to victims by helping respond to significant incidents, thereby signaling to adversaries they cannot isolate a target country through malicious operations; and ensure accountability for destructive, disruptive, and otherwise destabilizing cyber activities in concert with likeminded countries. The United States and some allies also have affirmed the application to cyberspace of their respective mutual defense treaty obligations. In addition, the Department of State and other federal agencies are working with allies and partners to disrupt ransomware and other criminal networks and safeguard democratic processes and institutions. Looking forward, the United States will continue efforts like these to advance responsible behavior in cyberspace, and counter threats to cyberspace and our critical infrastructure by building coalitions and engaging partners.



    Continue Reading Here.

    This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State


