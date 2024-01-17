GitOps: From Chaos to Control - Managing Infrastructure Like Code
Too Long; Didn't ReadRemember the good old days (read: pre-pandemic) when scaling your app meant adding more servers, like piling bricks on a Jenga tower? Yeah, good times. But just like that shaky tower's inevitable collapse, managing infrastructure the old way meant unavoidable chaos.
Enter GitOps, the superhero swooping in to save the day, transforming infrastructure into code and bringing order to the wild kingdom of deployments.