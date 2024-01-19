Git(ing) It Together!
Too Long; Didn't ReadVersion control, also known as source control, is the practice of tracking and managing changes made to codes and files, and a version control system is software designed to automate this process. With version control systems, developers can manage a whole project and work on the project simultaneously.
A good version control system allows effective collaboration and enables faster development, maintaining a complete history of activities and changes within your codes and files and allowing you to return to a previous version if needed.