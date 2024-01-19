Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Git(ing) It Together! by@hadizat

    Git(ing) It Together!

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Version control, also known as source control, is the practice of tracking and managing changes made to codes and files, and a version control system is software designed to automate this process. With version control systems, developers can manage a whole project and work on the project simultaneously. A good version control system allows effective collaboration and enables faster development, maintaining a complete history of activities and changes within your codes and files and allowing you to return to a previous version if needed.
    featured image - Git(ing) It Together!
    colorful flow via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    programming #version-control #git-workflow
    Hadizat Abdulhakieem HackerNoon profile picture

    @hadizat

    Hadizat Abdulhakieem

    Receive Stories from @hadizat

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Range Headers: What Are They and How to Use Them
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by justc #rest
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Use Bucket4j for Ratelimiters
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by khoziainovdmitrii #java
    Article Thumbnail
    This Week's Repo Gems: 5 TypeScript Repos You Need to Check Out
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by bap #typescript
    Article Thumbnail
    What is Version Control: Manage Your Codebase More Effectively
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by marcinwosinek #version-control
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!