Github's Agents and Co-conspirators

V. AGENTS AND CO-CONSPIRATORS 33. The unlawful acts alleged against the Defendants in this class action complaint were authorized, ordered, or performed by the Defendants' respective officers, agents, employees, representatives, or shareholders while actively engaged in the management, direction, or control of the Defendants' businesses or affairs. 34. The Defendants' agents operated under the explicit and apparent authority of their principals. 35. Each Defendant, and its subsidiaries, affiliates and agents operated as a single unified entity. 36. Various persons and/or firms not named as Defendants herein may have participated as coconspirators in the violations alleged herein and may have performed acts and made statements in furtherance thereof. 37. Each acted as the principal, agent, or joint venture of, or for other Defendants with respect to the acts, violations, and common course of conduct alleged herein.