Getting Started with the Weaviate Search Graph

We maintain the open source search graph Weaviate
Weaviate is an open-source, GraphQL-based, search graph based on a build in embedding mechanism.
{
"title": "African bush elephant",
"photoUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/African_bush_elephant"
}
This is the problem the Weaviate search graph solves, because of its build-in natural language model, it indexes your data based on the context rather than keywords alone.
{
Get{
Things{
Photo(
explore: {
concepts: ["animal with a trunk"]
}
limit:1
){
title
photoUrl
}
}
}
}
{
"data": {
"Get": {
"Things": {
"Photo": [
{
"photoUrl": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/bf/African_Elephant_%28Loxodonta_africana%29_male_%2817289351322%29.jpg",
"title": "African bush elephant"
}
]
}
}
},
"errors": null
}
# Download the Weaviate configuration file
$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/semi-technologies/weaviate/0.22.7/docker-compose/runtime/en/config.yaml
# Download the Weaviate docker-compose file
$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/semi-technologies/weaviate/0.22.7/docker-compose/runtime/en/docker-compose.yml
# Run Docker Compose
$ docker-compose up
$ curl http://localhost:8080/v1/meta
$ curl \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request POST \
--data '{
"class": "Photo",
"description": "A photo",
"vectorizeClassName": false,
"keywords": [],
"properties": [
{
"dataType": [
"string"
],
"name": "title",
"description": "Title of the Photo",
"vectorizePropertyName": false,
"index": true
}, {
"dataType": [
"string"
],
"name": "photoUrl",
"description": "URL of the Photo",
"vectorizePropertyName": false,
"index": false
}
]
}' \
http://localhost:8080/v1/schema/things
$ curl http://localhost:8080/v1/schema
# or with jq
$ curl http://localhost:8080/v1/schema | jq .
$ curl \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request POST \
--data '{
"class": "User",
"description": "A user",
"keywords": [],
"properties": [
{
"dataType": [
"string"
],
"name": "name",
"description": "Name of the user"
}, {
"dataType": [
"Photo"
],
"name": "ownsPhotos",
"description": "Photos this user owns",
"cardinality": "many"
}
]
}' \
http://localhost:8080/v1/schema/things
# Add the elephant
$ curl \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request POST \
--data '{
"class": "Photo",
"schema": {
"title": "African bush elephant",
"photoUrl": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/bf/African_Elephant_%28Loxodonta_africana%29_male_%2817289351322%29.jpg"
}
}' \
http://localhost:8080/v1/things
# Add Brad Pitt
$ curl \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request POST \
--data '{
"class": "Photo",
"schema": {
"title": "Brad Pitt at the 2019 premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood",
"photoUrl": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/4c/Brad_Pitt_2019_by_Glenn_Francis.jpg"
}
}' \
http://localhost:8080/v1/things
# First, add the user
$ curl \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request POST \
--data '{
"class": "User",
"schema": {
"name": "John Doe"
}
}' \
http://localhost:8080/v1/things
$ curl \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request PUT \
--data '[{
"beacon": "weaviate://localhost/things/b81e530f-f8db-41b6-910f-0469c8b7884e"
}, {
"beacon": "weaviate://localhost/things/127c8bcb-99bf-4c8d-94d4-f67cd2323548"
}]' \
http://localhost:8080/v1/things/0b70b628-377b-4b4d-85c8-89b0dacd4209/references/ownsPhotos
$ curl http://localhost:8080/v1/things
# or with jq
$ curl http://localhost:8080/v1/things | jq .
{
Get{
Things{
Photo(
explore: {
concepts: ["animal"]
}
limit:1
){
title
photoUrl
}
}
}
}
{
Get{
Things{
Photo(
explore: {
concepts: ["actor"]
}
limit:1
){
title
photoUrl
}
}
}
}
{
Get{
Things{
Photo(
explore: {
concepts: ["angelina", "jolie"]
}
limit:1
){
title
photoUrl
}
}
}
}