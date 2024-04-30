Search icon
    Getting Started With Functions in JavaScript: Declarations, Parameters, and More

    by Sadanand GadwalApril 30th, 2024
    Functions are a fundamental concept in JavaScript. They allow developers to encapsulate code for reuse, organization, and abstraction. In this guide, we’ll explore various aspects of functions in JavaScript, including their declaration, parameters, return statements, function expressions, and arrow functions.
    featured image - Getting Started With Functions in JavaScript: Declarations, Parameters, and More
    Sadanand Gadwal HackerNoon profile picture


    Functions are a fundamental concept in JavaScript, allowing developers to encapsulate code for reuse, organization, and abstraction. In this guide, we’ll explore various aspects of functions in JavaScript, including their declaration, parameters, return statements, function expressions, and arrow functions.

    1. Declaration of Functions

    In JavaScript, functions can be declared using the function keyword followed by the function name and a pair of parentheses () containing optional parameters.


    Here's a basic example:

    function greet(name) {
return Hello, ${name}!;
}

console.log(greet('sadanand gadwal')); // Output: Hello, sadanand gadwal!
    • The greet function is declared using the function keyword. It takes a parameter name and returns a greeting message using string interpolation.

    1. Parameters

      Functions can accept parameters, which are variables that hold the values passed to the function when it is called. Parameters are declared within the parentheses following the function name.

      Here's an example

    function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}

console.log(add(5, 3)); // Output: 8
    • The add function takes two parameters a and b and returns their sum.
    • The subtract function takes two parameters a and b and returns the result of a - b.

    3. Return Statements

    Functions can use the return statement to send a value back to the code that called the function. If a function doesn't explicitly return a value, it implicitly returns undefined.

    Here's an example:

    function subtract(a, b) {
 return a - b;
}

console.log(subtract(10, 4)); // Output: 6
    • Both add and subtract functions use the return statement to return the result of the arithmetic operation.

    4. Function Expressions

    Function expressions define functions as part of an expression rather than as a declaration. They can be named or anonymous and are often used to assign functions to variables.

    Here’s an example of a named function expression:

    const multiply = function multiply(a, b) {
    return a * b;
};

console.log(multiply(7, 8)); // Output: 56

    And here’s an example of an anonymous function expression:

    const divide = function(a, b) {
    return a / b;
};

console.log(divide(100, 5)); // Output: 20
    • The multiply function is defined using a named function expression. The function is assigned to the variable multiply.
    • The divide function is defined using an anonymous function expression. The function is assigned to the variable divide.

    5. Arrow Functions

    Arrow functions are a more concise way to write functions in JavaScript, introduced in ES6. They have a more compact syntax and automatically bind this to the surrounding code's context. Here's an example:

    const square = (x) => {
    return x * x;
};

console.log(square(4)); // Output: 16

    For simple functions that have only one expression in the body, the curly braces and return keyword can be omitted:

    const cube = (x) => x * x * x;

console.log(cube(3)); // Output: 27
    • The square function is defined using an arrow function. It takes a parameter x and returns the square of x.
    • The cube function is also defined using an arrow function but with a more concise syntax since it has only one expression in its body.

    6. Example: Using Functions

    function calculate(operation, a, b) {
    switch (operation) {
        case 'add':
            return add(a, b);
        case 'subtract':
            return subtract(a, b);
        case 'multiply':
            return multiply(a, b);
        case 'divide':
            return divide(a, b);
        default:
            return 'Invalid operation';
    }
}

console.log(calculate('add', 5, 3)); // Output: 8
console.log(calculate('multiply', 4, 6)); // Output: 24
console.log(calculate('divide', 10, 2)); // Output: 5
console.log(calculate('power', 2, 3)); // Output: Invalid operation
    • The calculate function takes three parameters: operation, a, and b. It uses a switch statement to determine which operation to perform (add, subtract, multiply, divide) and calls the corresponding function with the given arguments.
    • The switch statement also handles the case when an invalid operation is provided, returning an error message.

    Conclusion

    Functions are a powerful feature in JavaScript, allowing developers to write modular and reusable code. Understanding the different ways to declare and use functions is essential for any JavaScript developer.

    Bonus: Complete code:

    // Declaration of Functions
function greet(name) {
    return `Hello, ${name}!`;
}

// Parameters
function add(a, b) {
    return a + b;
}

// Return Statements
function subtract(a, b) {
    return a - b;
}

// Function Expressions
const multiply = function multiply(a, b) {
    return a * b;
};

const divide = function(a, b) {
    return a / b;
};

// Arrow Functions
const square = (x) => {
    return x * x;
};

const cube = (x) => x * x * x;

// Example: Using Functions
function calculate(operation, a, b) {
    switch (operation) {
        case 'add':
            return add(a, b);
        case 'subtract':
            return subtract(a, b);
        case 'multiply':
            return multiply(a, b);
        case 'divide':
            return divide(a, b);
        default:
            return 'Invalid operation';
    }
}

console.log(greet('sadanand gadwal')); // Output: Hello, sadanand gadwal!
console.log(add(5, 3)); // Output: 8
console.log(subtract(10, 4)); // Output: 6
console.log(multiply(7, 8)); // Output: 56
console.log(divide(100, 5)); // Output: 20
console.log(square(4)); // Output: 16
console.log(cube(3)); // Output: 27
console.log(calculate('add', 5, 3)); // Output: 8
console.log(calculate('multiply', 4, 6)); // Output: 24
console.log(calculate('divide', 10, 2)); // Output: 5
console.log(calculate('power', 2, 3)); // Output: Invalid operation


