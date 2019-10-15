Get Unused Routes of Large Rails App 🛠

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
resources :objects
file rather than adding a single member or collection route which creates unnecessary routes at runtime 😖
config/routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
resources :users
end
,
users#new
and
users#create
methods in our Users controller like -
users#show
class UsersController < ApplicationController
def new
end
def create
end
def show
end
end
file from time to time and clean it if necessary.
routes.rb
file and remove routes that are not needed.
routes.rb
Rails.application.eager_load!
unused_routes = {}
# Iterating over all non-empty routes from RouteSet
Rails.application.routes.routes.map(&:requirements).reject(&:empty?).each do |route|
name = route[:controller].camelcase
next if name.start_with?("Rails")
controller = "#{name}Controller"
if Object.const_defined?(controller) && !controller.constantize.new.respond_to?(route[:action])
# Get route for which associated action is not present and add it in final results
unless Dir.glob(Rails.root.join("app", "views", name.downcase, "#{route[:action]}.*")).any?
unused_routes[controller] = [] if unused_routes[controller].nil?
unused_routes[controller] << route[:action]
end
end
end
puts unused_routes
# {"UsersController"=>["edit", "update", "update", "destroy"]}
in the root directory of your Rails application and run it using the following command -
get-unused-routes.rb
$> ruby get-unused-routes.rb