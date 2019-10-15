Get Unused Routes of Large Rails App 🛠

1,418 reads

@ rishipithadiya Rishi Pithadiya Finding happiness in words, food, places & untold stories ✌🏼

After a few years of continuous development, your rails application becomes larger and it’s good practice to do some cleanup. One of the most obvious cleanups is cleaning up unused routes.

resources :objects in config/routes.rb file rather than adding a single member or collection route which creates unnecessary routes at runtime 😖 As your rails application grows, at the time of adding a route for new action, developers sometimes addinfile rather than adding a single member or collection route which creates unnecessary routes at runtime 😖

For example,

Rails.application.routes.draw do resources :users end

Writing above code will create the following routes -

users#new , users#create and users#show methods in our Users controller like - But, it might be possible that we are not using all of the above methods, or we need onlyandmethods in our Users controller like -

class UsersController < ApplicationController def new end def create end def show end end

routes.rb file from time to time and clean it if necessary. So, it’s the most obvious process to inspect yourfile from time to time and clean it if necessary.

Inspecting each route and its corresponding action took so much time and it’s next to impossible thing when the application is so large 😞

Now, there are few ruby gems available in the market which can do it for you, but again adding additional gem requires extra load in your gemfile of your large application.

routes.rb file and remove routes that are not needed. Another solution is to make a simple script which compares routes and associated actions available in controllers and list down all possible unused routes of our large application so that we can cleanfile and remove routes that are not needed.

Have a look at following a small ruby script -

Rails.application.eager_load! unused_routes = {} # Iterating over all non-empty routes from RouteSet Rails.application.routes.routes.map(& :requirements ).reject(& :empty? ).each do |route| name = route[ :controller ].camelcase next if name.start_with?( "Rails" ) controller = " #{name} Controller" if Object.const_defined?(controller) && !controller.constantize.new.respond_to?(route[ :action ]) # Get route for which associated action is not present and add it in final results unless Dir.glob(Rails.root.join( "app" , "views" , name.downcase, " #{route[ :action ]} .*" )).any? unused_routes[controller] = [] if unused_routes[controller]. nil ? unused_routes[controller] << route[ :action ] end end end puts unused_routes # {"UsersController"=>["edit", "update", "update", "destroy"]}

get-unused-routes.rb in the root directory of your Rails application and run it using the following command - For getting unused routes for your rails app, all you need to do is to copy above code in your rails console or you can paste above code in single filein the root directory of your Rails application and run it using the following command -

$> ruby get-unused-routes.rb

Using above small script we’re able to get all unused routes of our large rails application, we don’t use any Gem/Plugin to achieve this 🥳

References -

Tags