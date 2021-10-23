Get Trending Stocks in Google Sheets With App Script: A DIY Guide

For the past few months, I've been building a stock market API based on SQL. I love SQL. I learned it more than 15 years ago, and it still serves me well to this day.\n\n\\\nTo me, SQL feels such a natural way to screen stocks. With [Hotstoks](https://hotstoks.com?utm_source=hackernoon), I can write all sorts of queries to find stocks based on any criteria like price, performance, and other indicators. I can use this data to feed other systems, build a portfolio dashboard, generate reports, alerts, etc.\n\n\\\nReading [Bullish](https://bullish.email?utm_source=hackernoon) (disclaimer: another one of my projects), I kept noticing that pretty much every day, there's a stock that pops 20%+ or more in a day, and sometimes I see them, again and again, every other week, and I started thinking of ways to write a query that captures that and use it to my advantage to speculate (gamble) into some quick stock trades.\n\n\\\nThe SQL I came up with is pretty straightforward. It checks if the stock performance is positive throughout the year combined with price being at least 10% below its 52 weeks high and the ten-day average volume being greater than the current volume.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT\n name,\n symbol,\n price,\n price_change_percent_1d,\n price_change_percent_1m,\n price_change_percent_3m,\n price_change_percent_6m,\n price_change_percent_ytd,\n moving_avg_50d_percent_diff,\n moving_avg_200d_percent_diff,\n all_time_high_percent_diff,\n week_52_high_percent_diff\nFROM\n stocks\nWHERE\n price_change_percent_1d > 0\n AND price_change_percent_1m > 0\n AND price_change_percent_3m > 0\n AND price_change_percent_6m > 0\n AND price_change_percent_ytd > 0\n AND week_52_high_percent_diff < - 10\n AND volume_avg_10d_percent_diff > 0\nORDER BY\n price_change_percent_1d DESC\nLIMIT 20;\n```\n\n\\\nThe next step was to find a user-friendly way to present the data. I didn't want to keep running this query by hand again and again via CURL/Postman. It's time to automate.\n\n\\\nI spent some time thinking about all the possible ways and shinny tech I could have used to do this. But in the end, I decided to go with Google Sheets, given it's perfect for showing tabular data and can be easily embedded and shared anywhere, and it's pretty ubiquitous.\n\n\\\nI was never a hardcore Excel or Google Sheets user, but reading all the cool things people can do with it on HN always amazed me, and now it was my chance to give it a try.\n\n\\\nDoing some research, I've learned that Google Docs have a scripting language that is a subset of Javascript called [App Script](https://developers.google.com/apps-script). With that, you can do neat things like calling 3rd party APIs like [Hotstoks](https://hotstoks.com?utm_source=hackernoon) and rendering results in cells, applying formulas, etc. Their API docs are pretty extensive and well documented.\n\n\\\nTo access Script Editor in Google sheets, go in the Tools menu.\n\n\\\nThe Script editor provides a simple interface to write, run and debug your functions that act on a specific sheet or doc that you fetch via their API.\n\n\\\nFor my project, I had to learn a few things:\n\n1. How to call an external API\n2. How to manipulate a particular spreadsheet\n3. How to trigger my script to run automatically\n\n\\\nTo make requests to external API's you use [UrlFetchApp](https://developers.google.com/apps-script/reference/url-fetch/url-fetch-app).\nTo get the current spreadsheet you call the [SpreadsheetApp](https://developers.google.com/apps-script/reference/spreadsheet/spreadsheet-app) class like below.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nSpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getActiveSheet()\n```\n\n\\\nWith an instance of **SpreadsheetApp** in hand, you can do all sorts of operations in your spreadsheet like appending rows, getting ranges of cells, setting values to specific ranges or individual cells, and applying formulas.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nfunction main() {\n const data = JSON.parse(fetchData());\n\n sheet().clear({ formatOnly: false, contentsOnly: true });\n sheet().clearNotes();\n\n sheet().appendRow(\n [\n "Symbol",\n "Price",\n "1D",\n "1M",\n "3M",\n "6M",\n "YTD",\n "MA 50D",\n "MA 200D",\n "52W High",\n "All Time",\n "Performance"\n ]\n );\n\n data.results.forEach(stock => {\n sheet().appendRow(\n [\n stock.symbol,\n `$${stock.price}`,\n stock.price_change_percent_1d / 100,\n stock.price_change_percent_1m / 100,\n stock.price_change_percent_3m / 100,\n stock.price_change_percent_6m / 100,\n stock.price_change_percent_ytd / 100,\n stock.moving_avg_50d_percent_diff / 100,\n stock.moving_avg_200d_percent_diff / 100,\n stock.week_52_high_percent_diff / 100,\n stock.all_time_high_percent_diff / 100\n ]\n );\n\n const lastRow = sheet().getLastRow();\n const lastColumn = sheet().getLastColumn();\n \n const firstCell = sheet().getRange(lastRow, 1);\n const lastCell = sheet().getRange(lastRow, lastColumn);\n \n firstCell.setNote(stock.name);\n lastCell.setValue(`=SPARKLINE(D${lastRow}:H${lastRow},{"charttype","column"})`); \n });\n \n updatedAt();\n}\n\nfunction fetchData() {\n var sql = `\n SELECT\n name,\n symbol,\n price,\n price_change_percent_1d,\n price_change_percent_1m,\n price_change_percent_3m,\n price_change_percent_6m,\n price_change_percent_ytd,\n moving_avg_50d_percent_diff,\n moving_avg_200d_percent_diff,\n all_time_high_percent_diff,\n week_52_high_percent_diff\n FROM\n stocks\n WHERE\n price_change_percent_1d > 0\n AND price_change_percent_1m > 0\n AND price_change_percent_3m > 0\n AND price_change_percent_6m > 0\n AND price_change_percent_ytd > 0\n AND week_52_high_percent_diff < - 10\n AND volume_avg_10d_percent_diff > 0\n ORDER BY\n price_change_percent_1d DESC\n LIMIT 20;\n `;\n\n var options = {\n 'method': 'post',\n 'payload': sql,\n 'headers': {\n 'x-api-key': '<YOUR HOTSTOKS API KEY>',\n }\n };\n\n return UrlFetchApp.fetch('https://api.hotstoks.com/query', options);\n}\n\nfunction sheet() {\n return SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getActiveSheet();\n}\n\nfunction updatedAt() {\n const date = Utilities.formatDate(new Date(), "PST", "MM-dd-yyyy HH:mm:ss");\n sheet().getRange("A23").setValue(`Last run at: ${date} PST`);\n}\n```\n\n\\\nTo run your code, you can assign triggers accessible via the left menu in Script Editor. With triggers, you give a function to run, an event source, and an event type.\n\n\\\n ![App script trigger settings](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/YAaJ7rMkSfV6oXwNcM3QlahoblM2-ex03occ.png)\n\nAnother nice bonus of using Google Sheets is the separation of concerns between code and presentation. Your script deals primarily with preparing and writing data to the spreadsheet and all the formatting you do directly on the sheet page as you would normally do.\n\n\\\n ![Trending stocks spreadsheet powered by Hotstoks and Google App Script](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/YAaJ7rMkSfV6oXwNcM3QlahoblM2-7b13okc.gif)\n\nGoogle App Script combined with Google Sheets turned out to be a great combo to spin some quick ideas without too much effort that I'll be exploring a lot more in the future.