Get To Know Prime: The Ruby Class For Sustaining Prime Numbers

A prime number is a number that can only be divided by itself and one (1). Ruby makes it convenient to access prime numbers within any range with the Prime class. This class represents a set of all prime numbers. Ruby also offers several methods for accessing the values herein. To use the prime class, ‘require’ it in your document as follows:

require ‘prime’

To return an array of all prime numbers within a certain range, the Prime class can be used with enumerable methods. Simply pass in a block as follows:

prime = Prime.take_while { |p| p < 30 } print prime # [2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29]

This can also be done by utilising the prime Eratosthenes generator. This uses the Eratosthenes method under the hood to generate prime numbers as needed:

num = 50 prime_nums = Prime::EratosthenesGenerator.new.take_while { |prime| prime <= num } print prime_nums # [2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31, 37, 41, 43, 47]

The “Prime.prime?” method can be used to determine whether any number passed in is prime or not.

Prime.prime?( 60 ) # returns false Prime.prime?( 5 ) # returns true

These simple, yet powerful methods can be used along with other enumerable Ruby methods to solve other problems. Determining the number of prime numbers that exist within a specified range of numbers is one such possibility.

require "prime" def number_of_primes (array) prime_arr = Prime.take_while { |p| p < 500 } num = array.count do |x| prime_arr. include ?(x) end num end puts number_of_primes([ 121 , 17 , 21 , 29 , 11 , 341 , 407 , 19 , 119 , 352 ]) # 4

Lastly, the Prime module can be used to determine the number that’s a factor of the most numbers in a given list. To achieve this, the following steps can be taken:



1) Retrieve an array of prime numbers before the highest number in the set:

prime_arr = Prime.take_while { |x| x < 10_000 }

2) Determine the factors of each number in the list, storing those values in a holder.

for i in 0 ...array.length nums << ( 1 ...array[i]).select { |x| array[i] % x == 0 } end

3) Use for loops to determine which factors are prime numbers, using the prime array previously saved.

for i in 0 ...nums.length for j in 0 ...nums.length if prime_arr. include ?(nums[i][j]) result << nums[i][j] end end end

4) Count and return the most value that occurs most frequently.

mode = result.uniq.max_by{ |i| result.count(i) } mode

Putting all this together gives us:

require 'prime' def prime_prime (array) nums = [] result = [] prime_arr = Prime.take_while { |x| x < 10_000 } for i in 0 ...array.length nums << ( 1 ...array[i]).select { |x| array[i] % x == 0 } end for i in 0 ...nums.length for j in 0 ...nums.length if prime_arr. include ?(nums[i][j]) result << nums[i][j] end end end mode = result.uniq.max_by{ |i| result.count(i) } mode end puts prime_prime([ 2 , 3 , 5 , 6 , 9 ]) # => 3 puts prime_prime([ 121 , 17 , 21 , 29 , 11 , 341 , 407 , 19 , 119 , 352 ]) # => 11

So as you can see, the Prime module as shown can be utilised in a handful of nifty ways!

Tags