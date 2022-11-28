Get Over 50+ Free Icons for Your Projects Here

Icons are small images that represent a bigger, more complex idea. They’re all over the internet and can be helpful for many different purposes, but sometimes it’s hard to find good ones that are free to use. If you’re looking for icons for your design project and don’t want to pay for them, this is the article for you! We’ve compiled a list of 25+ free resources where you can find free icons that anyone can use in their projects (with or without crediting). Are you maybe thinking the title was for 50+ Free Icons, right? But this list has only 25+ Free Icons, let me share with you something I made, and it has 70+ Free Resources for Icons. See Below. 50+ 600+ Free Design Resources Resources. Freebies. Learn. We’re making things easier on the Internet. Visit — 600+ free design resources What are icons? You might be wondering, what exactly is an icon? At its most basic level, an icon is a visual representation of something. It could be a person or place, or it could be an object or action. In the digital world, icons are used in design to replace text and make content easier for people to understand. For example, if you wanted to show someone how many steps they needed to take in order to reach their destination on their way home from work each day, you could replace those words with an image of stairs (or walking shoes). This would help them understand what they need to do without having to read anything at all! Icons also serve as navigational elements within websites and mobile apps, as well as branding elements for companies around the world — and that’s why we have so many free resources available today! Do I have to give credits? You can use the icon without giving credit. Just don’t do that, please! It’s always nice to know where you get your icons from, especially if you are using them for commercial purposes. That’s why it’s best practice to include a reference to the author in some way. You can do this either in the footer or by linking to their website on a source file (documents containing an image or multiple image files). But there are some resources below where giving credits is not mandatory. Futuramo Futuramo offers a suite of work management tools for teams working on digital projects. Foster collaboration between teams, clients and businesses. Visit — https://futuramo.com/apps/icons/ FindIcons Download Free Icons and Free Icon Packs. More than 500,000 icons in PNG, ICO and ICNS icons for Mac! +2000 icon pack for free use. Visit — https://findicons.com/ Shape Shape lets you customize the style, colors and border of static & animated icons and illustrations. You can export to React, SVG and Lottie code. Visit — https://shape.so/ PhosphorIcons A flexible icon family for interfaces, diagrams, presentations — whatever, really. Visit — https://phosphoricons.com/ EverIcons For your next project, Evericons is a collection of more than 460 carefully crafted icons.It’s free to use for personal or business purposes. Visit — http://www.evericons.com/ Free UX/UI Design Playbook Kickstart your UI/UX journey by following this playbook crafted with the insights from world's best designers. Learning the Skill Get Familiar with Design Concepts Familiarize yourself with UI principles Develop your eye for Design 🎨 Keep yourself updated with UX Design Blogs Learn the creative UX process It’s actually priced at $50, but if you sign up at you get free access. Fueler.io Flaticon Download Free Icons and Stickers for your projects. Resources made by and for designers. PNG, SVG, EPS, PSD and CSS formats Visit — https://www.flaticon.com/ IconFinder Iconfinder is the largest marketplace in the world for SVG, AI, and PNG icons, illustrations, and 3D illustrations. Visit — https://www.iconfinder.com/ StreamLine Figma has chosen Streamline as the best graphic resource for 2022. The world’s largest collection of icons, illustrations, emoji, and element sets. Visit — https://www.streamlinehq.com/ FontGoogle Material Symbols are our newest icons consolidating over 2,500 glyphs in a single font file with a wide range of design variants. Visit — https://fonts.google.com/icons?selected=Material+Icons/ Iconshock-Free Icons Fully editable vector icon sets, including free SVG and PNG icons, are available for download as a free icons pack. Use them for all of your social media, web, and app projects. Incorporating well-liked designs like Flat and Material. Visit — https://www.iconshock.com/free-icons/ Icons8 Free access to design elements: music, images, icons, and vector illustrations for your videos. Consistent quality across all of the assets designed Visit — https://icons8.com/ Iconstore The IconStore is a collection of high-quality vector (SVG) icons that can be downloaded for commercial use for free. Visit — https://iconstore.co/ Icomoon You can easily search for vector icons, download them, and create fonts (icon fonts) with IcoMoon. Icon set management is another application for this instrument. It can make sprites, SVGs, PDFs, PNGs, and icon fonts. Visit — https://icomoon.io/app/#/select/ TheSquidInk 6,000+ Handcrafted Flat Icons, Line Icons, Glyph Icons. Easy to customize and scalable. Designed for applications, iOS and Android. Include Photoshop, Illustrator and SVG files. Visit — https://thesquid.ink/flat-icons/ Fontawesome The world’s most popular and easiest-to-use icon set just got an upgrade. More icons. More styles. More Options. Visit — https://fontawesome.com/ Uxwing The world’s most popular and easiest-to-use icon set just got an upgrade. More icons. More styles. More Options. Visit — https://uxwing.com/ IconFactory The world’s most popular and easiest-to-use icon set just got an upgrade. More icons. More styles. More Options. Visit — https://freeware.iconfactory.com/icons/ TheNounProject Noun Project features the most diverse collection of icons ever. Download SVG and PNG. Millions of free icons or unlimited royalty-free icons with NounPro. Visit — https://thenounproject.com/icons/ Iconmonstr Free simple icons for your next project Visit — https://iconmonstr.com/ Softicons Free icon sets. The catalog allows users to download icon sets free of charge (at least for personal use) and renders additional icon-related services, such as favicon generator, image to icon converter. Visit — https://www.softicons.com/ Fontello Tool to build custom fonts with icons. Visit — https://fontello.com/ Veryicon 100,000+ Free vector icons in SVG, PNG, EPS format or as ICON FONT. Thousands of free icons in the largest database of free vector icons! Visit — https://www.veryicon.com/ Boxicons Boxicons is a free collection of carefully crafted open source icons. Each icon is designed on a 24px grid with the material guidelines Visit — https://boxicons.com/ Feathericons Feather is a collection of simply beautiful open-source icons. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability. Visit — https://feathericons.com/ PixelBuddha We bring free and premium design resources of the highest quality to the professional community. Visit — https://pixelbuddha.net/ Pixeden Web icon sets to download for your web design project. Each premium and free icon set comes in PNG format from 16x16 to 512x512 and depending on the icon set with its fully layered adobe photoshop psd in vector shape. Visit — http://www.pixeden.com/icons-set/ Icojam UI assets for creatives. Grab their free icons and illustrations for your next project! Visit — https://www.icojam.com/ Conclusion I hope this post has given you some ideas of where to look for free icons. Please let me know in the comments below if you have any other suggestions or resources that I haven’t included here! Originally published . here